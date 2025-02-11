Xiaomi takes on Philips Hue with its first Matter-enabled smart bulb
Xiaomi’s new smart LED bulb is coming... we hope
QUICK SUMMARY
Xiaomi has announced its first Matter-enabled smart colour light bulb.
The Xiaomi Smart LED Bulb has over 16 million colours to choose from, and is compatible with multiple smart home ecosystems.
Xiaomi is taking on Philips Hue and joining the Matter party with its new smart colour bulb. The Xiaomi Smart LED Bulb is the brand’s first Matter-enabled smart lighting product, and it offers over 16 million colours and smart home compatibility options – although as of writing, it’s a little tricky to find.
While Xiaomi is best known for its smartphones, the brand also has an extensive smart home collection, and most recently, it’s been expanding into smart lighting. Earlier this year, Xiaomi debuted its new ceiling smart light with a built-in sensor and now, it’s shown off its first ever Matter-enabled smart bulb.
The Xiaomi Smart LED Bulb (White and Color) has just debuted on its global website. The new smart bulb has taken a page out of Philips Hue’s book by offering over 16 million colour options to choose from, alongside 10 preset lighting modes and effects.
Currently, the Xiaomi Smart LED Bulb is an E27 bulb and delivers up to 806 lumens of brightness. As a low power bulb, the Xiaomi Smart LED Bulb has an 8.5W power rating, and the colour temperature of the bulb can be adjusted between 2,700K and 6,500K to save even more energy.
But what’s most exciting about the new Xiaomi Smart LED Bulb is its Matter compatibility, marking the first time that Xiaomi has introduced Matter to its smart lighting products. The bulb doesn’t use Thread but instead is connected via Wi-Fi and HyperOS Connect, so you can control the bulb with Matter and the Xiaomi Home app.
Alongside its Matter compatibility, the Xiaomi Smart LED Bulb is also compatible with Alexa, Google Home and Apple Home, as well as other smart home ecosystems and devices. The accompanying app gives users an easy way to control the bulb, plus you can customise your own lighting scenes.
The Xiaomi Smart LED Bulb was recently announced on the Xiaomi global site, but as of writing, its availability and price hasn’t been confirmed. It’s slightly tricky to find on the Xiaomi website, and currently, you can only find the Mi LED Smart Bulbs – but we hope to see the new model launched soon.
