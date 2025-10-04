Blueair's new air purifier is a wake-up light, sound machine and purifier in one

QUICK SUMMARY Blueair has launched its Sleep collection, featuring a new air purifier and humidifier. The Blueair Mini Restful Sunrise Clock Air Purifier combines a purifier, wake up light and sound machine in one, and is designed to help you sleep better.

Blueair has just launched its new Sleep collection featuring two new air treatment products, designed to help you sleep better. The standout of the range is the Blueair Mini Restful Sunrise Clock Air Purifier which combines an air purifier , wake up light and sound machine in one stylish device.

The air in your home can make a huge difference to your health, comfort and wellbeing. This is most noticeably true in the bedroom, as nearly 70% of consumers have reported struggling with sleeping at night due to pollutants and dry air lingering in the room, according to Blueair.

With this in mind, Blueair has announced its new Sleep collection, featuring two new products that are built specifically for the bedroom. Optimising Blueair’s purification and humidification technologies, the range is focused on helping users breathe healthier air for improved sleep, recovery and rest.

The product I’m most excited about is the Blueair Mini Restful Sunrise Clock Air Purifier. As an air purifier, the Blueair Mini Restful Sunrise Clock Air Purifier uses HEPASilent technology to capture and kill 99.97% of airborne pollutants to reduce issues like allergy flare-ups, sneezing, coughing and other irritations.

With a similar design to Blueair’s new Signature purifier , the Blueair Mini Restful Sunrise Clock Air Purifier is small enough that it can sit on your nightstand. This helps with its wake up light capabilities, as it offers gentle, natural light to help you wake up in the mornings, and adjustable brightness levels to use as a sunset clock in the evenings.

As well as its mood lighting, the Blueair Mini Restful Sunrise Clock Air Purifier comes with optional sounds to wake you up. It connects to the Blueair app so you can set schedules to improve and personalise your sleep routine.

The Blueair DreamWell Humidifier is the second product in the Sleep collection and while it doesn’t make noises, it can double – or triple – as a humidifier, lamp and oil diffuser. Using 360-degree InvisibleMist technology, the Blueair DreamWell Humidifier is available in two sizes and spreads hydrating mist around the room to help with skin and breathing issues.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The coolest feature of the Blueair DreamWell Humidifier is its aroma stone that’s built into the device. It can diffuse essential oils alongside the hydration, and comes with three adjustable lighting settings to set the tone of your bedroom.

The Blueair Mini Restful Sunrise Clock Air Purifier is priced at $199.99, while the Blueair DreamWell Humidifier is $189.99 for a gallon or $229.99 for two gallons at Blueair. As of writing, UK pricing and availability has yet to be announced.