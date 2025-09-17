I’ve seen the latest Blueair products – its new Signature air purifier is its best yet

I’ve reviewed numerous indoor air treatment products over the years and reckon Blueair make some of the best air purifiers money can buy. Not only do they work really well, but they’re also appliances that pack plenty of style, rather than being dull beige boxes which detract from the ambience of your home.

I finally met up with the company in the wake of IFA to hear how Blueair is expanding rapidly. They’re developing a wider range of products that covers everything from air purifiers plus heaters and fans through to humidifiers, and that’s a good thing if you like your home appliances to look the part and work too. They’re premium, but for good reason.

As I’d anticipated, the overall product look is remaining typically Scandinavian in feel with stylish exteriors enclosing quality interiors packed full of innovation. Blueair is now owned by Unilever, which I guess is handy for providing some muscle in the research and development departments. However, the homely vibe still harnesses those Scandinavian origins, which is clear to see across the latest range of Blueair products.

(Image credit: Blueair)

Blue Signature: A clearer vision

During my meetup with the Blueair team I got a walkthrough of all the key models to date and heard how some of my favourite models evolved. There was also a sneak peak of some new appliances too, but we weren’t allowed to publish any pics of those just now. However, the new Blue Signature model as seen here was a highlight. It encapsulates everything I like about Blueair’s ethos but does it in a shapely new way.

Blueair describes the Blue Signature as ‘the most powerful, compact air purifier you can get’. While there are rivals out there that could take it on, this is definitely a distinctive appliance. Underneath the sultry exterior there is, of course, plenty of specification to take care of less satisfactory air. There’s a 7-stage filtration system, able to capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants including all the usual suspects such as dust and pet dander.

However, the new model also takes what earlier units did and ramps up the potency, which includes being able to tackle odours much more effectively. Blueair exec’s reckoned it’ll do the job up to ten times as effectively as earlier models. The circular design also allows it to cover a 360-degree radius, rather than working from one direction, which can happen with boxier designs.

Best of all, there’s an Auto Mode, that lets the appliance decides on things like fan speed and airflow, which makes it super handy if you’re not always around. I’m looking forward to following up my demo by reviewing one soon as there's much more to explore on the features front.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Blueair)

Better product support

Blueair has also unveiled a brand new UK website aimed at giving customers exactly what they need when it comes to indoor air treatment products. That includes replacement filters, which are official products as opposed to the inferior copies that pepper the internet if you go searching for a new one.

It’s good to know where to head for the ‘proper’ thing as they are undoubtedly of a better quality than the impersonations out there, especially if you’re looking to improve the quality of the air in your home.

(Image credit: Blueair)

Having reviewed the likes of the Blueair Blue Mini Max, the Blueair Blue Max 3250i and the beefy Blueair HealthProtect 7470i over the years, one of the issues readers of said reviews have contacted me about is difficulty with getting official filter spares.

Indeed, at my recent meet with Blueair, the company themselves spoke about the never-ending issues they have with companies selling unofficial filter spares online.

Well, worry no more, as the new Blueair website has a whole section dedicated to providing filter accessories online. Good to know.