Xiaomi’s impressive smart air purifier has arrived in Europe – and the price is hard to beat

QUICK SUMMARY The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 has finally arrived in Europe after launching on the brand’s global website back in August. It's able to filter the air in five stages – including pollen, dust, odours and even formaldehyde – and can purify a room in just 3.5 minutes. Prices vary by country, from €189.99 in Spain to €199.99 in Germany, with the UK launch still pending.

After appearing on Xiaomi’s global website back in August, I’ve been waiting with bated breath to see if the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 would make its way to Europe – and it’s finally confirmed that it has. Given Xiaomi’s Chinese roots, many of its products stay in China with only a select few making it overseas, but luckily, the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 is one of them.

The new purifier boasts a sleek design with a variety of impressive smart features, and could easily be one of Xiaomi’s best models yet. It cleans the air in five separate stages, tackling everything from pollen and dust to unwanted odours, and can reportedly purify a whole room in just 3.5 minutes thanks to a 443 m³/h particle clean air delivery rate.

It’s now available on Xiaomi’s website, though prices vary by country – €189.99 in Spain and €199.99 in Germany. It's yet to be revealed when it's coming to the UK.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

One of the standout features we noticed after launch is its ability to filter formaldehyde, a harmful compound released by furniture, carpets, paint and even fireplaces. Many of the best air purifiers on the market don’t touch it, which makes Xiaomi’s approach particularly impressive.

This time of year, demand for air purifiers and dehumidifiers is high, so we wouldn’t be surprised if it sells out fast – especially at such an attractive price.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors