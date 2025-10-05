That’s Wicked! Le Creuset drops Wicked-inspired collection – but it’ll sell out fast!

QUICK SUMMARY Le Creuset has released two limited edition casserole dishes inspired by the new Wicked: For Good movie. The Wicked collection features dishes for Elphaba and Glinda, featuring their respective colours and silhouettes.

If you can’t wait until the new Wicked movie comes out, then you’ll probably love Le Creuset’s new limited edition collection. The Wicked Collection from Le Creuset features two casserole dishes, inspired by Glinda and Elphaba, and it’s expected to sell out fast.

The last collaboration I expected to see was between Le Creuset and Wicked: For Good, but I love the new dishes. Known for its colourful collections, it only seems right that the brand would collaborate with a film that’s also known for its use of bold, contrasting colours – so it might be a collab that makes sense after all.

The Le Creuset Wicked collection has just two products in the range, both of which are based on the Cast Iron Round Casserole that measures 24cm and has a capacity of 4.2-litres. Inspired by Glinda and Elphaba, the dishes come in two different colours – but it’s the lids you’ll be most excited about.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

The Glinda Embossed version of the Cast Iron Round Casserole comes in a light shade of pink, just like the character. While Le Creuset has many colours in its repertoire, pink isn’t the most common hue that it offers. Its Shell Pink shade is used for this dish, and it has Glinda’s silhouette and butterflies embossed on the lid.

For the Elphaba Embossed dish, it comes in – you’ve guessed it – a dark green colour. An Elphaba silhouette is on the lid, including her broom and two flying monkeys. The interior is matte black and the knob of the Elphaba casserole is in a silver steel, while the Glinda dish has a white interior and gold knob.

The Wicked Collection by Le Creuset is a fun collaboration that’ll definitely appeal to Wicked and musical theatre fans. The casseroles are also great for those who love to collect niche and unique Le Creuset dishes. The dishes are limited edition so you’ll have to be quick if you want one, but as expected, they don’t come cheap.

The Le Creuset Wicked collection is available now, and priced at £369 / $450.