The viral stone gold Ninja air fryer has a secret cheaper rival – and it looks just as good

Kitchen lovers went wild when Ninja launched its Foodi MAX Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer 9.5L in a gorgeous stone gold finish earlier this year. It was sleek, stylish and looked right at home in just about any kitchen, which was a dream for anyone who wanted something a little more premium than the usual grey or black options.

Of course, it didn’t take long for it to sell out, and whilst Ninja has since launched a few new appliances in different colours, that stunning stone gold air fryer sadly hasn’t made a return.

Luckily, I’ve done some digging, and found an alternative that deserves your attention.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Tower, another brand known for some of the best air fryers around, has its Vortx 8.5L Dual Basket Air Fryer available in Latte. Okay, it might not have those gold accents, but it makes up for it in price.

Instead of Ninja’s £229.99 price tag, the Tower version is currently just £99, which is a massive £130 cheaper.

Feature-wise, it’s not far off either. Like the Ninja, it has two baskets, giving you plenty of space and flexibility. It also includes a Sync Finish function and a responsive touch control display, so you’re not missing out on much at all.

I actually reviewed the single basket version last year and was really impressed by its easy to use design and price tag, so this dual-basket version feels like an upgrade that makes sense?