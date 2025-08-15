Ninja just dropped what might be the best-looking air fryer ever – and it's already reduced

Ninja has been on a roll lately, dropping lots of striking colourways for its kitchen appliances – especially the CREAMi and SLUSHi machines. You'll particularly love them if you’re into pastels, but if you prefer something a little more neutral, this latest release might be right up your street.

The brand has just launched its Foodi MAX Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer 9.5L in a gorgeous stone gold finish, and it’s basically every kitchen lover’s dream. It’s already blowing up on TikTok, with people obsessed over how seamlessly it blends into different setups.

I also spotted it on Amazon with a 12% discount. That works out to around £27 off – not massive, but definitely a welcome saving.

(Image credit: Ninja)

We’ve already given the Foodi MAX Air Fryer a full five-star review, praising its feature-packed design and the clever integrated cooking probe – a hidden extra most people don’t even know is included.

Now that it comes in this new colourway, it’s a stylish step up from the standard grey, and I’m pretty close to buying it already.