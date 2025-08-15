Ninja just dropped what might be the best-looking air fryer ever – and it's already reduced
It's every kitchen lover’s dream
Ninja has been on a roll lately, dropping lots of striking colourways for its kitchen appliances – especially the CREAMi and SLUSHi machines. You'll particularly love them if you’re into pastels, but if you prefer something a little more neutral, this latest release might be right up your street.
The brand has just launched its Foodi MAX Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer 9.5L in a gorgeous stone gold finish, and it’s basically every kitchen lover’s dream. It’s already blowing up on TikTok, with people obsessed over how seamlessly it blends into different setups.
I also spotted it on Amazon with a 12% discount. That works out to around £27 off – not massive, but definitely a welcome saving.
Ninja only released this Foodi Max Air Fryer colourway a few weeks ago, so this is a great find!
We’ve already given the Foodi MAX Air Fryer a full five-star review, praising its feature-packed design and the clever integrated cooking probe – a hidden extra most people don’t even know is included.
Now that it comes in this new colourway, it’s a stylish step up from the standard grey, and I’m pretty close to buying it already.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
