This Breville toaster makes it impossible to burn your toast – but it’ll cost you

If you’re looking for a new toaster, then Breville’s new Eye Q Auto should be on your radar – although it’ll cost you. Arguably one of the most expensive toasters on the market, the Breville Eye Q Auto is packed full of smart sensors that make it almost impossible to burn your toast.

Smart tech has overtaken the kitchen, but I was seriously surprised to hear that it had made its way into a toaster! But after finding out more about the Breville Eye Q Auto , its smart features actually make a lot of sense.

The Eye Q Auto is powered by Breville’s Sensability technology which uses Optic Sensors to track the colour of your bread. This is a marked difference from how most toasters work which is by measuring the time your bread is in the toaster.

Instead, the Breville Eye Q Auto monitors the bread’s changes in colour 10 times a second and stops or ‘pops’ when it reaches the toast shade that you’ve selected. It has seven shade options to choose from, so it should almost be impossible for this toaster to burn your toast.

The design of the Breville Eye Q Auto is pretty futuristic, with a glowing green ‘eye’ at the front of the toaster. Its one-touch controls are easy to use, and it even has sourdough and crumpet modes to cater to different types, shapes and sizes of bread.

If the Breville Eye Q Auto doesn’t get the exact colour you’re looking for, the ‘Bit More’ setting will toast your bread for a bit longer to get the right shade. The Breville Eye Q Auto can also toast fresh or frozen bread without the need for a defrost button.

Available in three colours, and in two or four slot options, the Breville Eye Q Auto toaster is the smartest toaster I’ve ever seen but it isn’t cheap by any means. Actually, it’s probably triple the price you’d expect to pay for a toaster.

