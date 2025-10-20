Russell Hobbs' new appliance range will bring retro elegance to your kitchen

QUICK SUMMARY Russell Hobbs has launched its new Hanley Collection – a stylish range of kettles and toasters that blend retro-inspired design with everyday practicality. Available in Retro Blue and Jasmine with matte finishes and polished trims, the toaster starts at £49.99 ($65) and the kettle from £54.99 ($70).

Russell Hobbs has just launched its new Hanley Collection, a stylish new range of kettles and toasters that blend retro-inspired design with everyday practicality. The collection offers many features you'd expect from the best kettles and best toasters, so it's anticipated to be popular.

The collection comes in Retro Blue and Jasmine, featuring matte finishes with polished trims that bring a subtle, stylish touch to a variety of kitchen spaces.

The Hanley Toaster starts at £49.99 ($65) and the Kettle from £54.99 ($70), with the full collection available now through Russell Hobbs’ online store and selected retailers.

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

The Hanley Toaster includes frozen, reheat and cancel functions, along with a high-lift lever for smaller items like teacakes or bagels. An integrated crumb tray helps keep countertops tidy without extra effort.

The Hanley Kettle mirrors the same refined design, with a 1.7-litre capacity suited for larger families. Features include a perfect pour spout, push-to-open lid, 360° base, cord storage and an anti-scale filter to reduce hard water build-up.

Both models offer the essentials you’d expect from more expensive retro-inspired brands, but at a more approachable price point compared with names like Smeg and KitchenAid.

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)