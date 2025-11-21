Calling all baristas! Victorinox just made a Swiss Army Knife for your coffee machine

QUICK SUMMARY Victorinox has teamed up with La Marzocco on a new Swiss Army Knife for baristas. The Victorinox x La Marzocco Barista Tool has 19 functions which caters to every aspect of the coffee making process, including opening beans and coffee machine maintenance.

Calling all baristas! Victorinox has just teamed up with La Marzocco on a Swiss Army Knife for your coffee-making set-up. This collaboration between the two brands is definitely something I wasn’t expecting to see, but the Victorinox x La Marzocco Barista Tool has quickly become my new favourite coffee machine accessory.

Victorinox is best known for its collection of Swiss Army knives, cutlery and travel gear. The brand recently reinvented its Swiss Army Knife with its new Alox Refined Collection , but now, it’s taking a slightly different approach to the classic design with its new partnership with espresso machine manufacturer, La Marzocco.

The result of this unusual yet exciting collaboration is the Victorinox x La Marzocco Barista Tool . I know what you might be thinking: “why do you need a Swiss Army Knife for making coffee?” and I’m surprised to say that after looking into the Victorinox x La Marzocco Barista Tool, it actually makes perfect sense – and it’s now on my Christmas wishlist.

The Victorinox x La Marzocco Barista Tool is designed to help solve common issues experienced by baristas and home coffee makers alike. Regardless of what type of coffee machine you’re using, challenges can occur, like blocked steam wands to just not being able to open your new bag of coffee beans.

(Image credit: Victorinox)

So, that’s where the Victorinox x La Marzocco Barista Tool comes in. Co-developed by both Swiss and Italian brands, the new knife has 19 functions or tools to choose from which are made to cater to every aspect of the coffee making process – and it’s pocket sized so you can take it with you wherever you go, whenever you need it.

Included in the Victorinox x La Marzocco Barista Tool are blades, corkscrew, screwdrivers, bottle and can openers, pliers, toothpick, tweezer, pliers, reamer, punch and sewing awl and keyrings. These tools are helpful with more than just coffee preparation, but the nozzle remover, coffee spatula and wire tripper are mainly focused on measuring coffee and maintaining your coffee machine.

With Christmas coming up, the Victorinox x La Marzocco Barista Tool would make a great gift for coffee lovers or professional baristas. While I initially thought it was quite a strange collaboration, I often have issues with my coffee machine’s steam wand, and the Victorinox x La Marzocco Barista Tool could definitely come in handy with that.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Victorinox x La Marzocco Barista Tool is available to buy for £139 / $160 at Victorinox .