I've never seen a bean-to-cup coffee machine this cheap – until I came across this Walmart deal

The best bean-to-cup coffee machines are an investment, especially if you want something that really performs. Most decent machines tend to sit in the $300-$500 range, so shopping events like Black Friday are the perfect time to monitor the deals and grab a bargain.

While browsing Walmart this morning, one deal immediately caught my eye. The PlumChef Espresso Machine is currently discounted by over $200, bringing it down to just $80 from $300.

As someone who reviews these machines all the time, trust me when I say that deals this good don’t come around often. Take a look below:

PlumChef Espresso Machine: was $299.99 now $80.50 at Walmart The PlumChef Espresso Machine is a compact, stainless-steel coffee maker with a 20 BAR Italian pump, 850W boiler, and integrated milk frother. Normally priced at just under $300, grab yours now just $80 at Walmart.

Compact yet powerful, the PlumChef is perfect for home, office or even as a gift. The stainless steel machine features a 20 BAR professional pressure system with an 850W boiler, ensuring each shot extracts full flavor and aroma. The integrated milk frother produces rich, velvety foam, and its 360° adjustable wand can also dispense hot water, making it super versatile and easy to clean.

The quick start system preheats in just 30 seconds, automatically adjusting water temperature for balanced flavor. You can even place your cup on the warming top while it heats, so every coffee is ready to enjoy immediately. Practical touches include a removable 1.6-litre water tank for easy refills, a dishwasher-safe drip tray, and a tall frame that fits larger cups.

Take a look at the rest of Walmart's Black Friday flash deals before you go.