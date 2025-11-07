Aeropress debuts first-ever coffee grinder – and it’s something fans have been waiting for

QUICK SUMMARY Aeropress is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the launch of its first ever manual coffee bean grinder. The Aeropress Manual Coffee Grinder is a 3-in-1 coffee press that has 60 adjustable settings and a compact, portable design.

Aeropress is giving fans what they’ve been waiting for with its latest coffee launch. In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Aeropress has launched the Manual Coffee Grinder which marks the first time the brand has expanded beyond manual coffee brewers.

The Aeropress coffee maker is loved by coffee beginners and aficionados alike, due to its ease, convenience and impressive coffee making. As a manual coffee maker , the Aeropress works by using a plunger to press water through ground coffee. This method makes strong, flavourful cups of coffee without too much bitterness.

During its 20 years, Aeropress has only ever sold its coffee maker, filters and accessories that compliment its Aeropress machine – until now. For the first time ever, Aeropress is expanding beyond its manual coffee maker with its new Manual Coffee Grinder .

Previously, you’ve needed pre-ground coffee to add to your Aeropress but now, the Aeropress Manual Coffee Grinder grinds beans for you. It has similar looks to the Aeropress, but the Aeropress Manual Coffee Grinder features an Easy-Grind handle which essentially looks – and acts – like a hand crank.

(Image credit: Aeropress)

The magnetic handle of the Aeropress Manual Coffee Grinder has dual bearings and works by turning the conical burrs in the device to grind your coffee beans. With 60 adjustable grind settings to choose from, you can create smooth or coarse grounds to suit the bean’s texture and flavour profile.

The body of the Aeropress Manual Coffee Grinder is made from titanium, and just like the original Aeropress, it’s been made as compact, lightweight and portable as possible. The handle folds into the main body of the grinder and it’s completely cordless, making it even easier to take it with you on the go.

While it might look super technical, the Aeropress Manual Coffee Grinder is easy to use and pre-set to a medium-fine grind. Great for pour-over, French press, drip coffee and even cold brew, the Aeropress Manual Coffee Grinder also comes with a Power Drill Adapter which can offer quick grinding for times when you just really need a cup of coffee.

The Aeropress Manual Coffee Grinder is available to buy now for £199.99 at Aeropress . I have to say, I was somewhat surprised by the price as it’s significantly more expensive than Aeropress’ original coffee maker, and is even more than its Premium model.

Compared to other coffee bean grinders, the Aeropress Manual Coffee Grinder is definitely on the luxury side of the scale. But if you love Aeropress and are looking for a quality, portable grinder, then the Aeropress Manual Coffee Grinder fits the bill.