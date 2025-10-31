This YETI French press deal will put a smile on your face on those cold winter mornings

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast who also happens to be addicted to love coffee, then you’ll want to jump on this early Black Friday deal from YETI.

Right now, caffeine fans can save 20% off the 'Early Bird' gift set, which includes the brand's viral Rambler 34oz French Press and 16oz Travel Bottle. This brings its original $142 price tag down to just $113.60 – the ultimate pre-Black Friday bargain. Plus, you get to pick from an array of colours for both items.

Since launching last year, the French press quickly became one of Yeti’s best-selling products, thanks to its double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks hotter for longer, and its Grounds Control Filter, which stops the brewing process after plunging to help lock in flavour.

The travel bottle is perfect for transporting your beverage on the go as Yeti claims it’s “100% leakproof”, and its 360-degree drinking cap lets you sip from any angle without spills.

Even if you already own the French press or travel bottle yourself, this set would make an excellent Christmas gift for a loved one, especially at this price.