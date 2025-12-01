Cyber Monday’s countdown makes YETI’s final Gear Garage release a now-or-never moment for limited edition gear
The final day of YETI’s once-a-year Gear Garage arrives with a burst of bright orange drinkware
YETI closes out its Gear Garage event with a bang – or, more accurately, a blaze.
After three days of rapid-fire drops in the US, the brand has saved its boldest release for Cyber Monday: the new Solar Flare colourway, a punchy, high-visibility orange available across a tight selection of Rambler drinkware and bottles.
This fourth and final drop marks the end of YETI’s annual clearance-meets-limited-edition frenzy, and as always, stock is moving fast.
Today's drop follows a series of unique launches, including yesterday’s Soft Coolers and the Camp Green/Firefly Yellow drinkware launch, and Saturday’s Roadie 15 update with new colours like Alpine Yellow and Aquifer Blue.
YETI confirms that the colourway “captures the radiance of the sun with its perfect bright orange hue,” designed to get spotted across campsites, gyms and morning commutes.
Blaze of glory
Solar Flare spans a curated list of drinkware, including Rambler tumblers in multiple sizes, stackable cups, water bottles with Chug Caps, the 16 and 18 oz Yonder models, the 18 oz and 26 oz Rambler bottles, Colster can coolers, insulated food jars and even the Boomer dog bowl.
It’s the brightest palette YETI has launched all year – almost traffic-cone vivid – and sits firmly in the “love-it-or-you-really-love-it” category.
If you’re the kind of person who treats your drinkware like an accessory, Solar Flare is designed to draw attention without shouting.
Last call for limited editions
With today marking the final chapter of Gear Garage, nothing in the drop will restock once sold out, following the usual YETI pattern.
Last week's UK-exclusive Slick Horn Tundra accessory is already gone, and so are day 2's saw-on badges.
Today’s collection mirrors that energy. Once the clock strikes midnight, poof! Solar Flare gets extinguished.
As always, this year’s Gear Garage overlapped perfectly with Cyber Monday, which means shoppers get one last excuse to scoop up limited-edition drinkware before the holiday crunch.
Judging by the interest stirred up by last week’s debut of YETI’s new shaker bottle, which had nothing to do with Gear Garage but still sent readers into a frenzy, today’s vivid orange finale feels like the right crescendo.
If you’ve been waiting for the brightest, boldest drop of the year, this is it. Solar Flare is here for a moment, gone tomorrow, and shining as hard as Cyber Monday allows.
