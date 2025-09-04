Yeti’s new Moon Dust collection adds cosmic cool to your outdoor gear

Yeti has been spoiling us with plenty of new releases lately. Just weeks after reviving its sellout Wetlands Collection and introducing its first leak-proof Rambler Travel Bottle, the brand has now unveiled its latest release: the Moon Dust Collection.

It’s every bit as striking as the name suggests, as not only does it add a touch of cosmic cool to your outdoor essentials, but it’s also highly functional.

Instead of opting for its normal, smooth Duracoat finish, on more than half the products, Yeti’s gone for a grainy texture, adding extra grip for your outdoor activities like fishing, hiking, and camping. It’s the third collection the brand has released with a textured finish, following the popular Gritstone and more recent Cherry Blossom collections.

Sixteen products are available in the new limited colourway, including best-sellers, such as the Rambler Tumbler and Tundra Hard Cooler. However, it’s only Yeti US Members who can get their hands on a select number of the latest swag – so, if you’re not a member already, it’s probably time to sign up (and it’s free).

According to Gear Patrol , the full collection is set to launch on 26th September, and we predict it will be available for UK Yeti customers pretty soon after.

Yeti is referring to the collection as a ‘limited drop’, so we wouldn't sit on this one. Some products from the Gritstone collection now sell for over $100/£100 on third-party websites.

In short, we suspect this colourway will be popular so, if you spot something you like, you know what to do. Head over to Yeti.com to check out the Moon Dust Collection now.