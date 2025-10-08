YETI’s latest mugs look the same but hide something very different within

YETI seems determined to reinvent the drinking vessel, one iteration at a time.

Hot on the heels of the brand’s cast-iron skillets, which sparked plenty of chatter yesterday, UK buyers are now getting their first chance to pick up YETI’s ceramic-lined mugs and tumblers, a product line that has been available in the US for a while.

The DuraSip Ceramic Collection first appeared stateside in 2023, adding a thin, fused ceramic layer to YETI’s familiar double-walled stainless steel construction.

The idea was simple: keep the toughness and insulation of steel, but add the smooth, non-porous feel of ceramic.

In theory, it means your morning coffee tastes less metallic, your mug stains less easily, and cleaning up is more straightforward.

Smooth surfaces, smoother debate

Online reaction has been split. Some US buyers praised the new interior for removing that faint “metallic tang” they noticed with black coffee or delicate teas, while others claimed they couldn’t tell much difference compared with bare stainless.

A few pointed out that ceramic is still ceramic, and it may be more fragile than pure steel, even if YETI insists the bonded lining can withstand everyday knocks.

Still, the fact that people are arguing about taste at all suggests the new mugs are hitting their target audience: picky drinkers who want their brew exactly as intended.

Like the skillets, there’s also the collector angle. YETI’s initial ceramic runs in the US sold quickly, and limited-colour editions became cult items. UK fans may now see the same effect, as the mugs are finally available locally.

(Image credit: YETI)

The YETI DuraSip Ceramic Mugs and Tumblers are now available on YETI UK, starting at £25 for the 10oz stackable mug, and rising to £35 for larger tumblers, depending on size and finish.

If you want to test whether the ceramic lining makes your flat white taste that little bit cleaner, you can finally do so without ordering from across the Atlantic.

Check out the best YETI coolers and the best YETI deals now.