YETI’s latest mugs look the same but hide something very different within
DuraSip ceramic-lined mugs and tumblers are now available in the UK
YETI seems determined to reinvent the drinking vessel, one iteration at a time.
Hot on the heels of the brand’s cast-iron skillets, which sparked plenty of chatter yesterday, UK buyers are now getting their first chance to pick up YETI’s ceramic-lined mugs and tumblers, a product line that has been available in the US for a while.
The DuraSip Ceramic Collection first appeared stateside in 2023, adding a thin, fused ceramic layer to YETI’s familiar double-walled stainless steel construction.
The idea was simple: keep the toughness and insulation of steel, but add the smooth, non-porous feel of ceramic.
In theory, it means your morning coffee tastes less metallic, your mug stains less easily, and cleaning up is more straightforward.
Smooth surfaces, smoother debate
Online reaction has been split. Some US buyers praised the new interior for removing that faint “metallic tang” they noticed with black coffee or delicate teas, while others claimed they couldn’t tell much difference compared with bare stainless.
A few pointed out that ceramic is still ceramic, and it may be more fragile than pure steel, even if YETI insists the bonded lining can withstand everyday knocks.
Still, the fact that people are arguing about taste at all suggests the new mugs are hitting their target audience: picky drinkers who want their brew exactly as intended.
Like the skillets, there’s also the collector angle. YETI’s initial ceramic runs in the US sold quickly, and limited-colour editions became cult items. UK fans may now see the same effect, as the mugs are finally available locally.
The YETI DuraSip Ceramic Mugs and Tumblers are now available on YETI UK, starting at £25 for the 10oz stackable mug, and rising to £35 for larger tumblers, depending on size and finish.
If you want to test whether the ceramic lining makes your flat white taste that little bit cleaner, you can finally do so without ordering from across the Atlantic.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
