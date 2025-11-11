YETI's latest colourway brings coastal calm to your bottles and mugs

YETI, famous for its indestructible coolers and mugs, has unveiled a new colourway in the UK, expanding its growing “Shop by Colour” lineup with Cape Taupe, a coastal-inspired neutral tone that looks as good on a paddleboard as it does on your desk.

Described by YETI as part of its “Cape Collection,” the new hue carries the tagline Set course for the coast, channelling soft, sandy undertones reminiscent of sun-bleached dunes and weathered driftwood.

It’s already available across YETI’s popular Rambler series of bottles, mugs, and tumblers, as well as select soft coolers and accessories, with prices starting from £30 for the 10oz Stackable Mug.

Subtle, versatile, and built to last

Unlike some of the brand’s louder seasonal shades, Cape Taupe brings understated versatility to YETI’s rugged lineup.

The matte finish looks refined yet still hides the inevitable scrapes and knocks that come with adventure, making it a natural choice for everyday carry and weekend getaways alike.

The UK launch also includes one of YETI’s most-requested upgrades, the new ceramic-lined drinkware.

The range now features the Rambler 8oz Ceramic Lined Mug, which combines YETI’s signature vacuum-insulated stainless steel with a smoother, flavour-neutral lining that coffee enthusiasts will appreciate.

Limited drop, lasting appeal

YETI’s colour launches tend to sell fast, and while Cape Taupe joins the permanent palette in the US, UK supply could be limited.

The neutral tone also pairs neatly with other current YETI shades like Sandstone and Black Stone, letting fans create matching sets across bottles, mugs, and coolers.

The new Cape Taupe collection is available now from YETI’s official UK site, with 21 products currently listed.

If you’re after a colour that feels fresh yet timeless (and want to finally get your hands on that ceramic-lined mug), now’s the time to act.