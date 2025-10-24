YETI’s new jug looks like a cooler, carries like a bottle, and hangs like a pro

After teasing what fans dubbed a “barrel-sized bottle” earlier this week, YETI has officially lifted the lid on its latest piece of over-engineered kit: the Silo Jug.

Available in 40oz and ½-gallon versions, this new release takes the brand's decades of cooler know-how (see also: best YETI coolers) and pours it straight into a jug built for team sports, long weekends and anyone who treats hydration as seriously as their hardware.

It’s a natural evolution for a company that made its name building products that could survive the back of a pickup or a Texas summer.

Borrowing insulation and construction tech from its Roadie Hard Coolers, such as the excellent YETI Roadie 24 2.0, the Silo keeps drinks ice-cold through marathon training sessions, tournament weekends or full-day shifts outdoors.

From teaser to touchline

YETI first hinted at the launch in a VIP email showing a young footballer clutching what looked like a jug the size of her torso, with the line “New hydration on the horizon.”

It sparked a flurry of speculation that the brand was about to release its largest personal bottle yet, and the reveal doesn’t disappoint.

The 40oz (1.18 litre) and ½-gallon (1.89 litre) capacities might sound modest compared to YETI’s Silo 6G water cooler – a six-gallon monster weighing nearly 8 kg empty – but in jug form, these are still heavy hitters.

They’re designed to slot between everyday bottles like the Rambler Travel Bottle and those massive campsite dispensers, giving athletes and crews a portable but substantial way to carry serious refreshment.

The hook that makes it hang

Every YETI product has its calling card, and on the Silo Jug, it’s the over-engineered ergonomic handle with a built-in fence hook.

It’s a deceptively simple detail: the jug can be hung on dugout fences, training rigs, or even your tailgate canopy.

Combined with its wide-base stability and thick sidewalls, this handle design makes the Silo one of the most practical hydration solutions YETI’s made.

Both jug sizes are compatible with two new leakproof caps: the MagDock Chug Cap and the MagSlider Straw Cap, which can be swapped out or purchased separately.

The Straw Cap simplifies sipping, while the Chug Cap features a magnetic docking station so you never lose your lid mid-session.

Cooler DNA in a jug’s body

Inside, the Silo Jug uses PermaFrost insulation in both the body and the lid, ensuring your drink stays cold for hours.

It’s made from high-impact polypropylene that’s roughly 40 per cent lighter than the equivalent Rambler Jug, yet still feels bombproof.

Like most YETI gear, it’s dishwasher-safe, BPA-free, and backed by a five-year warranty.

The Silo Jug slots neatly between the Rambler Bottles and the massive Silo 6G Cooler, combining the portability of the former with the cooling power of the latter.

With early-access emails already sent to fans, this limited release is shaping up to be a collector’s piece for diehards, the kind of gear drop that quietly becomes cult.

Expect new colourways to follow, with the white model (shown in the teaser imagery) leading the charge.

The 40oz Silo Jug with Straw Cap costs around $50, the ½-Gallon version around $60, and both the MagDock Chug Cap and MagSlider Straw Cap are available separately for $30 each. Head over to YETI to get yours.