This clever Norwegian gadget is the winter upgrade I didn’t know I needed

Hedgehog, the Norwegian brand known for solving life’s messiest problems with clever design, has unveiled the Hedgehog GO, a dual-purpose dryer that works on both hair and gear.

As someone who spends a ton of time outdoors and often tests running shoes and hiking boots, the Hedgehog GO sounds like an essential gadget upgrade to ensure my footwear is always dry (and warm) when needed.

Recognised by TIME as one of the Best Inventions of 2025, the new product blurs the line between beauty tech and outdoor kit, combining professional-grade performance with real-world practicality.

(Image credit: Hedgehog)

The GO joins a growing family of powerful, compact tools that also includes the Hedgehog JET, a handheld blower capable of blasting air at 162 mph, strong enough to dry paddleboards, tents or bikes on the go.

Weighing just 0.77 pounds, the GO is compact enough to slip into a backpack but powerful enough to dry hair in under three minutes or boots in as little as ten.

Its custom-built 105,000 RPM brushless motor produces wind speeds over 60 miles per hour, and the device can reach temperatures up to 140°F (60°C).

Interchangeable nozzles let you switch between styling your hair and drying damp trainers, gloves, or cleats, while the built-in temperature sensor prevents overheating delicate materials.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dry smarter, pack lighter

The idea was born in the mountains of Hemsedal, Norway, where founder Bjørn Holte wanted a faster way to dry his kids’ snow-soaked boots and mittens.

Holte, who once collaborated with the Norwegian Olympic Snowboard Team, set out to make a compact, high-performance solution that could handle both mountain adventures and daily life.

(Image credit: Hedgehog)

With its dual-voltage compatibility, the Hedgehog GO is as travel-friendly as it is practical at home, whether you’re warming ski boots before heading out again or freshening up shoes after a rainy run.

It’s the rare bit of tech that makes as much sense in a bathroom as it does in a boot room, and for once, drying off might actually feel exciting.

The Hedgehog GO is available now for $159/ €149/ £149 (~AU$229.69) at Hedgehog.