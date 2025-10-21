This clever Norwegian gadget is the winter upgrade I didn’t know I needed
The Hedgehog GO might just be the winter upgrade your soggy shoes have been waiting for
Hedgehog, the Norwegian brand known for solving life’s messiest problems with clever design, has unveiled the Hedgehog GO, a dual-purpose dryer that works on both hair and gear.
As someone who spends a ton of time outdoors and often tests running shoes and hiking boots, the Hedgehog GO sounds like an essential gadget upgrade to ensure my footwear is always dry (and warm) when needed.
Recognised by TIME as one of the Best Inventions of 2025, the new product blurs the line between beauty tech and outdoor kit, combining professional-grade performance with real-world practicality.
The GO joins a growing family of powerful, compact tools that also includes the Hedgehog JET, a handheld blower capable of blasting air at 162 mph, strong enough to dry paddleboards, tents or bikes on the go.
Weighing just 0.77 pounds, the GO is compact enough to slip into a backpack but powerful enough to dry hair in under three minutes or boots in as little as ten.
Its custom-built 105,000 RPM brushless motor produces wind speeds over 60 miles per hour, and the device can reach temperatures up to 140°F (60°C).
Interchangeable nozzles let you switch between styling your hair and drying damp trainers, gloves, or cleats, while the built-in temperature sensor prevents overheating delicate materials.
Dry smarter, pack lighter
The idea was born in the mountains of Hemsedal, Norway, where founder Bjørn Holte wanted a faster way to dry his kids’ snow-soaked boots and mittens.
Holte, who once collaborated with the Norwegian Olympic Snowboard Team, set out to make a compact, high-performance solution that could handle both mountain adventures and daily life.
With its dual-voltage compatibility, the Hedgehog GO is as travel-friendly as it is practical at home, whether you’re warming ski boots before heading out again or freshening up shoes after a rainy run.
It’s the rare bit of tech that makes as much sense in a bathroom as it does in a boot room, and for once, drying off might actually feel exciting.
The Hedgehog GO is available now for $159/ €149/ £149 (~AU$229.69) at Hedgehog.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
