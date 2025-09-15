Shark’s new fan and heater has a strange design, but I still want it for my home

QUICK SUMMARY Shark has debuted the TurboBlade Cool + Heat, a fan-heater hybrid, to the US market. The Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat has a bladeless, customisable design and offers both warm and cooling modes for year-round comfort.

Move over Dyson, Shark has debuted a new fan-heater hybrid for year-round air quality and comfort. The Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat has the same strange, bladeless design as other members of the TurboBlade range, but this one is better suited for the colder months of the year, with its heating and cooling modes.

Shark debuted the TurboBlade earlier this year , introducing a new bladeless fan design that looks like the letter ‘T’. The size and style of the Shark TurboBlade offers a multi-directional breeze that whips air around the room and does so almost silently.

Now for the US market, Shark has developed the TurboBlade Cool + Heat , featuring that same bladeless design as its fan but adding heating technology. The customisable design – which allows the fan-heater to pivot horizontally and vertically for better airflow – circulates hot or cold air through the room to help manage the air quality.

The Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat has 180° oscillation that widely spreads air in two different directions. In terms of cooling, the Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat has the same qualities of its fan version, including 10 different speeds to choose from. It also has an Air Blanket mode which is best suited for cooling you down while you sleep.

(Image credit: Shark)

But the standout feature of the new Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat is its personalised heating power. Its three heat modes keep you warm and toasty, including the Thermo IQ mode which automatically adjusts to maintain the selected temperature.

Heaters seem to have really made a comeback this year, and can be a more cost-effective way to stay warm instead of turning on your heating. I like that Shark has gone for a hybrid approach with the new Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat, as its heating and cooling modes mean it can be used all year round. I think the style of it is still quite odd, but looking at other heaters from the likes of Dreo and Dyson, there’s no such thing as a straightforward heater design!

The Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat is available for $399.99 at Shark . As of writing, it only seems to be available in the US but we hope to see it come to the UK and Europe later this year.