Move over Shark – Philips’ new electric mop has some serious advantages

QUICK SUMMARY Philips has launched its new OneUp electric mop in the UK, available in 3000 (£129.99) and 5000 (£149.99–£179.99) models. Both feature reusable pads, a 360-degree hinge, faster drying floors and much longer runtimes than Shark’s VacMop.

Philips has finally dropped its new OneUp electric mop in the UK after months of waiting – and it might just be worth the wait. Using Philips’ patented tech, it promises spotless floors by sucking up dirty water and dispensing fresh water with every stroke.

There are two models to choose from – the 3000 Series runs for up to 50 minutes, whilst the 5000 pushes that to 70 minutes. Both absolutely outshine the recently launched Shark VacMop, which only manages around 13 minutes per charge.

One of the big wins for Philips here is sustainability. Whilst Shark’s VacMop lost points in our review for its disposable floor pads, the OneUp mop uses reusable, machine-washable pads – so you can get multiple uses out of each one.

In terms of design, both OneUp mops feature a 360-degree hinge for effortless manoeuvring, even into corners and hard-to-reach spots. They also pull up excess water as they go, leaving floors to dry up to 50% faster than the old-school mop-and-bucket method.

Price-wise, the OneUp 5000 Series is £149.99 at John Lewis or £179.99 at Currys, whilst the 3000 Series comes in a little cheaper at £129.99 from Currys.

If you ask me – faster, more sustainable, and longer lasting than Shark – I know which one I’d pick.