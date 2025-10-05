Shark’s most powerful cordless upright vacuum arrives in a lighter, portable package

QUICK SUMMARY Shark has launched the new Freestyle Max, labelling it as the brand’s most powerful multi-surface cordless upright yet. It packs dual-speed brushrolls for carpets and hard floors, anti-clog tech, bright LED headlights and up to 20 minutes of runtime. Launching first in the US for $199.99 on 11th October, UK pricing and availability should follow soon.

Shark has been on a serious roll with new product launches lately, so it was only a matter of time before the brand dropped another cordless vacuum cleaner. I, for one, am not complaining. After all, the Shark PowerDetect Cordless Pet ended up being my favourite vacuum I tested in 2024, so my expectations were pretty high.

The new Shark Freestyle Max is being labelled as the brand’s most powerful multi-surface cordless upright to date. Shark says it’s designed so you don’t have to choose between cleaning performance and everyday convenience, which sounds like the balance we’ve all been waiting for.

Right now, it’s only available in the US for $199.99 at Amazon, Target and Walmart from 11th October. However, we're expecting it won’t be long before it makes its way over here, and I’ll keep you posted the second UK pricing and availability are confirmed.

In terms of features, there’s a lot to like. The dual-speed brushroll automatically switches between deep-cleaning carpets and gently handling hard floors, whilst Shark’s anti-clog engineering keeps airflow consistent and cuts down on maintenance. It’s also got an impressive LED headlight array to light up dust in dark corners and under furniture, as well as a 0.74-quart dust cup, 20 minutes of runtime and a 3-hour charge cycle.

The Freestyle Max also delivers Shark’s strongest cordless upright suction in a body that weighs under seven pounds, meaning you’re getting a lot of power without sacrificing manoeuvrability. I'm looking forward to trying this one...

