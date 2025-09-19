Hoover’s new washing machine can do three different washes at once – yes, really!

QUICK SUMMARY Hoover has announced its new Multi-Wash washing machine. It has three independent drums that can wash multiple loads at the same time on different cycles.

I never thought I’d be excited about doing laundry until I heard about the new Hoover Multi-Wash. Hoover’s new washing machine has three drums that can do three different washes at the same time – yes, really!

As AI and smart tech takes over the home, many appliance brands are looking for ways to expand the power of their products. Time and energy saving is a big focus, especially for white goods and large appliances, which is why we’re seeing more devices that have multiple functions.

Case in point: Hoover’s new Multi-Wash washing machine. Similar to some of the best air fryers – hear me out – that can cook multiple foods at once at different times and temperatures, Hoover has taken that concept and introduced it to laundry.

Instead of just one wash, the Hoover Multi-Wash has three independent drums that wash multiple loads at the same time. The washing machine features a main 10kg drum and two 1kg mini drums, so you can do a full dark wash in the big section, and smaller loads like whites or delicates in the mini drums.

As the Hoover Multi-Wash washes three loads at once, you can customise each drum with its own cycle, time and temperature. It’s designed to help save you time, water and detergent, as well as your overall energy and water costs – there’s even a 22-minute Quick Wash which can wash all three loads in just 22 minutes.

Adding smart technology to washing machines sounds strange but I’ve seen it first hand and the feature that’s always impressed me is its dosage detection. The Hoover Multi-Wash has an Auto-Dose feature that measures out the right amount of detergent for the wash at hand, so you’re not wasting any and you’re getting the best results out of your clothes.

The Hoover Multi-Wash also comes with updated hygiene standards, including UV sterilisation and a Clean Shield coating which deep cleans your clothes while protecting them and your washing machine’s durability.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors