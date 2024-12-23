Samsung announces new AI home screens for its smart fridges and laundry appliances

QUICK SUMMARY
Ahead of CES 2025, Samsung has announced new advanced screen technology for its large home appliances.
Samsung’s fridges and laundry combos are now getting new AI Home screens for better control and Bixby voice support.
Samsung recently announced that it’s adding more advanced screen technology to its range of large home appliances, ahead of its appearance at CES 2025. As part of its ‘Screens Everywhere’ vision, Samsung is upgrading its refrigerator and laundry line-ups with new AI Home screens.
The Consumer Electronics Show or CES for short is coming up in the beginning of January 2025. Members of the T3 team will be on the ground in Las Vegas reporting live from the show, but many brands, including Samsung, have already announced a few of its new products that it’ll be showcasing at the event.
In preparation for CES 2025, Samsung has announced its new advanced screen technology, also called AI Home screens. While Samsung has previously added screens to its best fridge freezers and laundry combos, the new AI Home screens enhance usability and offer better AI-powered controls and support.
The new AI Home screens act as convenient control hubs for users to help monitor and control their appliances from a single screen. The screens show all the essential information you need, including internal temperature of your fridge and details about your washing cycles.
The screens can be used as part of your connected smart home, so you can control other smart devices and use Bixby voice commands via the screens. More appliances are being given entertainment features – although why you need a TV on a fridge is something I’m not fully convinced of yet – so you can connect your fridge or washing machine to your internet and enjoy built-in entertainment.
Within the kitchen category, Samsung is launching a new Bespoke Refrigerator with a nine-inch AI Home screen. Based off the popular Family Hub, the new Bespoke Refrigerator has many of the same features but in a more compact size. It can be used as a hub for other smart devices, and it has an updated Map View so you can select modes for connected devices like robot vacuum cleaners.
Samsung is also introducing an upgraded Bespoke AI Laundry Combo with a new seven-inch AI Home Screen. Featuring both a washing machine and tumble dryer, the AI Home screen offers real-time washing cycle updates, energy monitoring, and the upgraded Map View.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
For more CES updates, check out the new tech we expect to see at CES 2025.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
The rumours are true – Eufy's first-ever robot lawnmower is on its way
It's set to be unveiled at CES 2025
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
You only need two dumbbells and these five exercises to build strength and muscle all over
Time to fit in a quick workout before the holiday hustle
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
The rumours are true – Eufy's first-ever robot lawnmower is on its way
It's set to be unveiled at CES 2025
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
I’m a smart home expert – these are the best smart home releases from 2024
11 smart home releases from 2024 actually worth buying, including Amazon Echo and Google Nest
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Homey launches affordable smart home hub for less than $200
It's available to preorder from today
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Hisense's CES smart home launches have been revealed – and they're about to make household chores a lot easier
There are five new products altogether
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Nutribullet Flip review: a powerful, portable blender for smoothies on the go
Can this portable, insulated blender live up to its promises of powerful smoothie blitzing on the go?
By Lee Bell Published
-
New study reveals the huge security flaw that homeowners are overlooking in the winter
Yale experts reveal how safe your home is in the winter – and how to improve your security
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Skylight adds an AI ‘sidekick’ to its smart calendars and it can plan your weekly meals
Skylight’s new AI Sidekick plans your meals, sets chores and organises your calendar
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Lockin’s new smart lock doubles as a video doorbell and reads your palms
Lockin launches the 4-in-1 Smart Lock and its recognition is seriously impressive
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published