Samsung announces new AI home screens for its smart fridges and laundry appliances

QUICK SUMMARY Ahead of CES 2025, Samsung has announced new advanced screen technology for its large home appliances. Samsung’s fridges and laundry combos are now getting new AI Home screens for better control and Bixby voice support.

Samsung recently announced that it’s adding more advanced screen technology to its range of large home appliances, ahead of its appearance at CES 2025. As part of its ‘Screens Everywhere’ vision, Samsung is upgrading its refrigerator and laundry line-ups with new AI Home screens.

The Consumer Electronics Show or CES for short is coming up in the beginning of January 2025. Members of the T3 team will be on the ground in Las Vegas reporting live from the show, but many brands, including Samsung, have already announced a few of its new products that it’ll be showcasing at the event.

In preparation for CES 2025, Samsung has announced its new advanced screen technology, also called AI Home screens. While Samsung has previously added screens to its best fridge freezers and laundry combos, the new AI Home screens enhance usability and offer better AI-powered controls and support.

The new AI Home screens act as convenient control hubs for users to help monitor and control their appliances from a single screen. The screens show all the essential information you need, including internal temperature of your fridge and details about your washing cycles.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The screens can be used as part of your connected smart home, so you can control other smart devices and use Bixby voice commands via the screens. More appliances are being given entertainment features – although why you need a TV on a fridge is something I’m not fully convinced of yet – so you can connect your fridge or washing machine to your internet and enjoy built-in entertainment.

Within the kitchen category, Samsung is launching a new Bespoke Refrigerator with a nine-inch AI Home screen. Based off the popular Family Hub, the new Bespoke Refrigerator has many of the same features but in a more compact size. It can be used as a hub for other smart devices, and it has an updated Map View so you can select modes for connected devices like robot vacuum cleaners .

Samsung is also introducing an upgraded Bespoke AI Laundry Combo with a new seven-inch AI Home Screen. Featuring both a washing machine and tumble dryer, the AI Home screen offers real-time washing cycle updates, energy monitoring, and the upgraded Map View.

For more CES updates, check out the new tech we expect to see at CES 2025 .

