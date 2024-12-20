Here's the new tech we expect to see in 2025

A new year means a new round of updates across most forms of electronic products. From fridges to OLED TVs, 2025 will bring new models with more features and improved performance.
While different models will be released throughout the year, there's one event that gives the whole industry a giant kickstart in January. The Consumer Electronics Show – or CES for short – is the biggest electronics trade show in the world and takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, every January.
It's not just new products, though. CES is often a showcase for concepts and innovations in future technology. Advances such as the CD, HD TV, and Xbox were all shown first at the show.
In recent years, transparent TVs, colour-changing cars, and autonomous motorbikes have all been at the show, while the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) is a running theme that is bound to continue.
In 2025, we already have a good idea of some of the products we expect to see but there are bound to be some surprises on the first day. We've put together a sneak peek of some of the things we know are coming and some that we hope will come.
- Hisense's CES smart home launches have been revealed
- LG unveils its CES 2025 TV plans
- This is what Lenovo’s rollable laptop looks like
What is CES?
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is a yearly trade show put on by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) in the USA. It is held in the Las Vegas Convention Centre and surrounding hotels and halls in Las Vegas, Nevada and covers everything from accessibility to vehicle tech and video. The show has been running since 1967 and has pioneered everything from the first home VCR to flying taxis.
TVs
TVs remain one of the biggest areas of innovation at CES, with the likes on LG, Samsung, Panasonic Hisense and TCL all expected to reveal new models. In fact, LG has already revealed some of its plans for the show, with a new premium line added to its QNED offerings.
Panasonic's website suggests a press conference on 7th Jan, and after their return to the US TV market earlier in 2024, we expect their to be more models heading State-side.
Laptops
A potential new batch of Intel Core processors would mean a host of new laptop models to be announced at CES. We're expecting some significant updates from the likes of Dell, Acer and Asus, as well as a potential curveball from Lenovo.
According to a recent Evan Blass leak, the rollable laptop concept shown by Lenovo earlier in 2024, could be made into a commercial product and is expected to be at the show.
Smart home
Smart Home is a massive part of the CES show, with everything from smart locks and speakers to ovens and robot chefs in the mix. If you can think of a home gadget, you'll find a smart version at the show.
One of the brands we already know about is Hisense. Its CES lineup has already been released and includes some jumbo refrigerators, a mini washer-dryer and a couple of new air conditioner units.
Transport
Transport technology has been growing massively at CES over the last few years, with keynotes from some of the biggest car companies as they move towards all-electric models. This year we expect to see more of that, but we also expect a lot of other forms of electric transport to be on the bill.
While the electric scooter has somewhat stalled in the UK due to regulations, electric bikes are now big business. We expect to see many more releases on this side from big brands. Segway teased its Xfarai and Xyber electric bikes at the show last year, along with an electric motorbike concept, so hopefully there will be more to see from them too.
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
