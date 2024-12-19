Hisense's CES smart home launches have been revealed – and they're about to make household chores a lot easier

QUICK SUMMARY Hisense is leading the way at CES with its latest innovations for the kitchen, living room, laundry room and home office. The brand also announced integration with ConnectLife, establishing a seamless smart home ecosystem.

With CES just around the corner, rumours about upcoming products are beginning to heat up. However, Hisense has already taken the lead, unveiling its latest innovations for the kitchen, living room, laundry room and home office. Already known for its portfolio of the best TVs, the brand also announced the products' integration with ConnectLife, paving the way for a seamlessly connected smart home ecosystem.

Thanks to this expanded connectivity, users can now control a wide range of third-party smart devices, ranging from lights and smart sockets to sensors and more. This seamless integration brings true home automation, allowing Hisense TVs and appliances to work harmoniously with third-party devices like doorbells, curtains, lighting, and more, all through a single app.

Read on to discover which exciting products Hisense will launch and how its new technologies will enhance their functionality.

Jumbo Side-by-Side Refrigerator

The Hisense Jumbo Side-by-Side Refrigerator is labelled as the largest but most space-efficient smart fridge on the market. With ultra-thin foam layers and VIP technology, the Hisense Jumbo Refrigerator maximises storage without increasing its size. It features a dedicated pizza space, sliding dividers, customisable door bins and a large on-door ice and water dispenser. The sleek smart screen, powered by ConnectLife, offers streaming, recipe access and smart device control. Finished in fingerprint-resistant stainless steel with an antibacterial liner and LED lighting, this fridge combines durability, style and functionality.

FreshVault French Door Refrigerator

The Hisense FreshVault French Door Refrigerator redefines food preservation with its vacuum-sealed drawer, keeping meat fresh for up to five days whilst maintaining a 99.99% bacteria-free environment. The VersaTemp+ middle drawer offers customisable temperature control for wines and beverages, with a three-layer vacuum glass door featuring anti-UV and Low-E technology. Its modern design, black stainless steel finish and tall ice and water dispenser also means it'll suit a variety of kitchen spaces.

LuxCare Mini Washer-Dryer Combo

The LuxCare Mini Washer-Dryer Combo is a compact all-in-one solution perfect for bedrooms and walk-in closets. Its Active Water Washing Technology uses micro-bubbles to gently remove stains without harsh agitation, and the 79-minute wash-and-dry cycle and Advanced Autodosing System manages detergent for up to 15 cycles. With steam sanitisation ensuring 99.99% bacterial elimination and 100% mite removal, it’s ideal for delicate fabrics. With a whisper-quiet operation and a stylish retro-modern design, the LuxCare Mini provides professional-grade care whilst seamlessly blending into any space.

Smart UltraSlim Air Conditioner

The Smart UltraSlim Window Air Conditioner features the lowest indoor profile on the market, seamlessly blending into any space. With a 12,000 BTU inverter, it cools up to 550 sq ft and operates 34% quieter than traditional models. Its L-shaped design with a cross-flow fan and optimised air profile delivers powerful cooling, and the easy-to-install bracket allows fresh air access while keeping the window functional and lasts up to 10 years. Sliding side curtains improve energy efficiency and privacy, whilst the ConnectLife app enables remote control and scheduling.

Smart Tower Portable Air Conditioner

The Smart Tower Portable Air Conditioner is a sleek, modern solution that redefines comfort and is built to last up to 10 years. This Matter-compatible, powerful 8000 BTU unit cools areas up to 350 sq ft with its advanced vertical crossflow fan and wide-angle rotation. Its energy-efficient inverter technology minimises power consumption and reduces noise 30% compared to traditional models. With simple installation taking less than 10 minutes thanks to a press-and-snap air duct hose and easy-slide window panel, convenience is built into every detail.