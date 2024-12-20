This is what Lenovo’s rollable laptop looks like – and it could launch in weeks

Quick summary
Newly-leaked marketing images show the 6th generation Lenovo ThinkBook Plus with a new kind of display: an extending, rollable screen.
It could make its debut at CES 2025 in January.
Lenovo's been doing interesting things with laptop design for a few years now. Earlier this year, we tested the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid, which transforms from a Windows laptop into an Android tablet. And, it looks like next year's ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 is going to be even more entertaining thanks to a very different kind of display.
Prolific tech leaker Evan Blass has shared new images of what he claims to be the "world’s first rollable display-equipped product" heading for a full retail release. He also believes the sixth-gen ThinkBook Plus will be unveiled in January at CES 2025, and the images he's got hold of are clearly marketing ones from Lenovo or its partners.
What does a rollable laptop display do?
The rollable laptop has a lot in common with LG's rollable TV, which had a limited launch back in 2020. It also bears similarities with the concept laptop Lenovo showed off in 2022.
The rolling bit enables the screen to wrap itself smaller, so you can have the display as a normal laptop screen or you can pull it upwards to unroll it into something much bigger.
What that means in practice is that when you don't need the big display, you've got a laptop that's still perfectly portable and that you can use in an aeroplane or train seat. And when you do, simply unroll it to get a display that's twice the height of a normal screen.
The example Lenovo's using in its marketing images shows the top section of the screen being used for a video call and the lower for a presentation that's being edited. But, you could use it for any dual or multiple window task, such as researching while writing or just streaming Netflix when you're supposed to be working.
Blass is convinced that we're looking at a CES 2025 launch for this device, and while we don't have any further details about the specification as yet, it's likely to be up there with the best Windows laptops. It's worth noting though, the price is almost certainly going to be considerably higher than most.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
