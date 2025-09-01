Off-grid mini dishwasher that doesn’t need plumbing and saves 86% water? Yeah, it exists
Loch’s new Capsule Solo runs without plumbing and fits in your van
Living off-grid doesn’t mean you have to hand-scrub greasy pans anymore.
Loch Electronics has officially launched the Capsule Solo, a compact countertop dishwasher that doesn’t require plumbing, fits on a table, and uses up to 86% less water than washing by hand.
Originally a crowdfunding sensation, Loch’s Capsule series has now gone mainstream, and the new Solo model is its most accessible yet.
Designed for tight living quarters like campervans, micro-cabins, tiny homes, rentals, and student flats, the Solo has an internal water tank, stainless steel build, and eco-friendly washing tech packed into a box no bigger than a microwave.
It’s also the only compact dishwasher on the market with a stainless steel interior, which improves drying, reduces energy use, and eliminates the funky plastic smell most mini washers struggle with.
The adjustable rack, high-efficiency spray system and energy-conscious heating make it ideal for solo dwellers or couples looking to reduce waste on the road.
While the original Capsule dishwasher (£399.99/ $459.99/ €459.99) still exists, with added perks such as UV sanitation, rinse aid, more wash modes, and optional hose connection, the new Solo is all about simplicity, portability, and off-grid practicality.
From Kickstarter hit to van-life hero
After starting life as Scotland’s most successful crowdfunded product, the company is now positioning itself as a sustainable appliance brand for modern lifestyles, and its new website reflects that evolution.
We’re betting this won’t just be a hit with eco-minded apartment dwellers, but also van-lifers, digital nomads and adventurers with a 240V hookup might have just found their next essential appliance.
The Capsule Solo is available now via Loch’s official website and Amazon UK for a recommended price of £349.99/ $399.99/ €399.99 (~AU$722.63).
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
