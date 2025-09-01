Off-grid mini dishwasher that doesn’t need plumbing and saves 86% water? Yeah, it exists

Living off-grid doesn’t mean you have to hand-scrub greasy pans anymore.

Loch Electronics has officially launched the Capsule Solo, a compact countertop dishwasher that doesn’t require plumbing, fits on a table, and uses up to 86% less water than washing by hand.

Originally a crowdfunding sensation, Loch’s Capsule series has now gone mainstream, and the new Solo model is its most accessible yet.

Designed for tight living quarters like campervans, micro-cabins, tiny homes, rentals, and student flats, the Solo has an internal water tank, stainless steel build, and eco-friendly washing tech packed into a box no bigger than a microwave.

(Image credit: Loch Electronics)

It’s also the only compact dishwasher on the market with a stainless steel interior, which improves drying, reduces energy use, and eliminates the funky plastic smell most mini washers struggle with.

The adjustable rack, high-efficiency spray system and energy-conscious heating make it ideal for solo dwellers or couples looking to reduce waste on the road.

While the original Capsule dishwasher (£399.99/ $459.99/ €459.99) still exists, with added perks such as UV sanitation, rinse aid, more wash modes, and optional hose connection, the new Solo is all about simplicity, portability, and off-grid practicality.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

From Kickstarter hit to van-life hero

After starting life as Scotland’s most successful crowdfunded product, the company is now positioning itself as a sustainable appliance brand for modern lifestyles, and its new website reflects that evolution.

We’re betting this won’t just be a hit with eco-minded apartment dwellers, but also van-lifers, digital nomads and adventurers with a 240V hookup might have just found their next essential appliance.

The Capsule Solo is available now via Loch’s official website and Amazon UK for a recommended price of £349.99/ $399.99/ €399.99 (~AU$722.63).