I tested the DJI Power 1000 v2, and it’s the best power station upgrade you shouldn’t ignore

Many people know DJI for its drones – a category that the Chinese tech giant dominates – but the company has also been making waves in other areas of technology, including action cameras, microphones, and power stations.

The DJI Power 1000 v2 falls under this latter category, being the second iteration of the brand’s mid-size portable power station, positioned between the compact DJI Power 500 and the larger, yet comparatively lightweight, DJI Power 2000.

The Power 1000 v2 has the same 1,024 Wh capacity but comes with several improvements over its predecessor, including higher continuous output, faster charging, improved UPS/switch mode, and more.

I came to rely on it quite a lot during the month-long testing period, not least because of its stable output and low operating noise. I used it as an intermediary station between my mains outlet and my somewhat sensitive tech equipment (e.g., MacBook), filtering ‘dirty’ electricity and keeping my gadgets safe.

In the weight of things

Although the new model is superior to the DJI Power 1000 in almost every sense, one area where the improvements took their toll is weight. The predecessor weighs a modest 13kg, while the Power 1000 v2 gained an extra kilo or so, coming in at 14.2kg.

It’s not incredibly heavy, and thanks to the well-positioned, ergonomic handle, it’s easy to transport the unit between rooms or in and out of the car.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

The fans are located behind the handles and operate silently. Under normal circumstances, with only a few gadgets plugged in, you’ll hardly ever hear the Power 1000 v2. If anything, it’s easier to notice when the fans are on by a faint, warm, plasticky smell.

Ports in a storm

Truth be told, you won’t be able to plug loads of stuff in – you get two AC Outputs, two USB-C (up to 28 V, 5 A; max output power of 140 W), two USB-A (up to 12 V, 2 A), and SDC plus SDC Lite ports. It’s common for power stations this size to offer more outlets.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Matt Kollat) (Image credit: Matt Kollat) (Image credit: Matt Kollat)

The orange SDC and SDC Lite ports are for DJI gadgets only. They allow you to plug drones and batteries directly into the Power 1000 v2 without the need for an AC adapter. If you don’t own any DJI drones, you effectively lose two connections straight away.

I mentioned above that the Power 1000 v2’s maximum continuous AC output has increased, which is good news if you need to power your kettle, laptop, and drone simultaneously. Officially, the v2 is capable of 2,600W, which is 400W higher than the original Power 1000.

Plugging my kettle into one of the AC ports allowed me to test it thoroughly. The kettle, alongside the MacBook and my iPhone, pushed the maximum AC output to 2,735W at one point, and the Power 1000 v2 handled it like a champion. Apart from the fan spinning up a gear, there were no signs that it was struggling.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Of course, the kettle is an extreme example, and it won’t be on for longer than a minute or so; other, less power-hungry appliances will draw less. I won’t list DJI’s official roundup of gizmos and how many times the Power 1000 v2 can charge them, but as a few examples, the station can run a fan for around nine hours, a power saw for 40 minutes, a fridge for 20 hours and a microwave oven for around 1.3 hours – all in line with what you’d expect from a 1,024 Wh power station.

Quick sparks

One area where the Power 1000 v2 really shines is charging. The previous model wasn’t slow, but the new one can go from zero to 100% in around an hour (plugged into a wall socket), which is impressive. You can charge it to about 80% in under 40 minutes, meaning less downtime and more work time – yay!

Better still, the brand claims the Power 1000 v2 will retain over 80% of its battery capacity after 4,000 cycles. This means that even if you charge the station once a day for 11 years (!), it should remain more than functional.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Another, slightly more niche upgrade is operating altitude, which has been increased from 3,000m to up to 5,000m. It might not affect many users, but if you’re in the Himalayas flying drones, you can rest assured the Power 1000 v2 has got your energy needs covered.

Speaking of using the power station in remote areas, the Power 1000 v2 now supports higher solar input, up to 1,800 W, which allows for a sub-40-minute charge time. I don’t have a solar setup at home, so I couldn’t test it, but other claims from DJI held up in testing, so I’ll take their word on solar performance.

Subtle refinements

You can control the Power 1000 v2 via the DJI Home app, which is simple enough to use, thanks in part to the power station’s straightforward design. In the app, you can monitor which ports are active and the remaining power, handy if the unit is tucked away. Software updates are also initiated from the app.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Matt Kollat) (Image credit: Matt Kollat)

The v2 isn’t a radical overhaul, but a meaningful refinement. If your power demands are modest and you don’t use it heavily, the original DJI Power 1000 still performs well and likely delivers good value.

However, the new model is superior in almost every aspect and delivers more reliable performance over a longer period. If you often rely on a power station as a travelling creative or someone with an intermittent power supply at home, the Power 1000 v2 is the better choice.

I wouldn’t upgrade from the Power 1000, but if you have an older unit (and plenty of DJI gadgets), the Power 1000 v2 is a sterling backup power choice.

The Power 1000 v2 is available now at DJI, with prices starting at 799 GBP / 899 EUR. US and AU prices and availability are to be confirmed.