No, this isn't a new gaming PC – it's a desktop speaker with a screen

Quick Summary Edifier's New Cyber speaker is designed to look like a gaming PC and has some PC connectivity, but at heart it's a powerful USB, wired and wireless speaker. Currently available in China for around £155 / €180, we're hoping it gets a global launch soon.

What looks like a gaming PC, gives you stats from a gaming PC, but definitely isn't a gaming PC? That'll be Edifier's new and awfully named New Cyber – a desktop speaker designed specifically for those who fancy something a bit different.

The New Cyber purposely resembles a gaming PC, with a transparent top shell and its PSU and electronics sitting inside modules that look like graphics cards.

There are LEDs that look a bit like illuminated cooling fans, an exposed adapter board to look suitably techy, and there's even a 2.8-inch colour display.

When you connect the New Cyber to a PC, the display will show the current CPU load, GPU load and RAM usage of your computer. And there are two USB ports, USB-A and USB-C, with up to 35W output for charging other devices.

(Image credit: Edifier)

Edifier New Cyber speaker: key features and pricing

Although the audio gets less space than the gaming-PC section, there's a pretty sensible speaker setup below the transparent top section.

Edifier has used a 60W amp to drive a 10cm woofer and two 5.2cm full-range drivers, and there are two passive radiators to give the bass a bit of extra oomph. In addition to its PC USB connection there's also an Aux input and Bluetooth 6.0.

(Image credit: Edifier)

I'm not a fan of its visual design, probably because I'm far too old, but this is likely to sound pretty good. It's similar to Edifier's T3 award-winning ES300, which has the same sized woofer, two tweeters and two bass radiators.

We found that speaker sounded "extremely impressive" and was surprisingly powerful too, delivering plenty of detail without forgetting about low-end oomph.

As yet we don't know when or if Edifier intends to bring the New Cyber to markets outside China. At the moment it's only available there with a price tag of 1,499 yuan. That's roughly £155 / €180 / $210 / AU$323 before taxes and tariffs.