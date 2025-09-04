Audio Pro's WiiM-powered speakers are serious Sonos alternatives

Quick Summary Audio Pro has refreshed its A Series, C Series and Drumfire speakers with WiiM power and a revised sonic signature. Available now, the refreshed models start at just £250 / €300.

We're big fans of Audio Pro's speakers here on T3, such as the Audio Pro C20. Now it's been given a major upgrade as part of a wider refresh of the manufacturer's lineup – and that should cause some alarm at Sonos HQ.

The new W-generation speakers promise what CEO Nils Ankarcrona describes as "perfect multi-room listening with a rock solid app".

The W stands for WiiM, the platform that provides the streaming and multi-room smarts. And the W-generation speakers encompass everything from small cylindrical models to large, powerful floorstanders.

The speakers are:

A10 MkII W / A15 W

A28 W / A38 W / A48 W

C5 MkII W / C10 MkII W / C20 W

Drumfire II W / Drumfire D-2 W

The new W-generation covers every size from the tiny A10 shown here to large, powerful floorstanding speakers (Image credit: Audio Pro)

Audio Pro W-Generation speakers: key features and pricing

Audio Pro says that all the W-generation speakers have a redefined sound signature to make it more modern and dynamic. And their external design has been tweaked slightly to deliver consistency rather than getting a radical overhaul. There's a new walnut option for some models, too.

The models in the new range are louder, with the flagship A48 W getting a +10-15 dB increase in maximum sound pressure and the compact A15 W delivering deeper bass. According to chief technical officer Henrik Dunér: "Our goal wasn't to tweak the sound. It was to rethink it from the ground up, tackling the full audio spectrum and get the most musical sound from our small form factors."

The new W-generation speakers launch on 5 September 2025, at numerous price points:

