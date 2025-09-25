Primare's classy all-in-one sound system has everything you need to detox from Sonos

Quick Summary The Primare Allt-i-Ett is a high-end, one-box streamer and sound system that replaces a standard Hi-Fi setup. It also sports HDMI eARC, so can work as a soundbar replacement. Priced at £2,700 / €2,990 / $3,500, it will be available from November 2025.

Scandinavian Hi-Fi brand Primare has unveiled the Allt-i-Ett – a single-box sound system that provides access to streaming services and sports HDMI eARC, so can be seen as a Sonos replacement.

Meaning "all in one", the Allt-i-Ett is a network streamer, 300W amplifier, speaker system, and even soundbar.

It's a pretty substantial-looking device too – it has to be. Inside, there are six woofers, two mid-range drivers and a pair of waveguide tweeters, and you can add a subwoofer if that collection isn't punchy enough for your taste.

It's controlled via its remote or by two touchscreens, including one that's motorised so can be laid flat or tilted upwards.

Primare Allt-i-Ett: key features and pricing

The Allt-i-Ett features an FM and DAB+ radio, and as already mentioned, comes with HDMI eARC. There are optical, coaxial, and USB-A digital inputs too, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack and RCA connectors for the built-in phono preamp.

It offers wired and wireless connectivity, with support for AirPlay 2, UPnP/DLNA, Qobiuz Connect, TIDAL Connect, Spotify and Bluetooth, including aptX HD.

The digital signal processing includes automatic room EQ and an 11-band graphic equaliser, plus BACCH 3D sound technology to create virtual spatial audio.

Primare's power amps and network players have received rave reviews in the past, so this could be something special. If you're at the UK Hi-Fi Show Live this weekend (27-28 September) you'll be able to see and hear it for yourself.

The Primare Allt-i-Ett will be available in November with a recommended retail price of £2,700 / €2,990 / $3,500 (about AU$5,500).