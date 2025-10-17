Tangent's distinctive Spectrum speakers are great Danes with Scandi style

Quick Summary Tangent have updated their stylish Spectrum speaker range with a new LCP speaker option. That includes improved components for more precise audio and controlled bass.

Danish audio brand Tangent have been making high-end hi-fi for 30 years, mixing modern audio technology with classic Scandinavian style. The new, second generation version of Tangent's stylish Spectrum speakers continue that tradition and introduce a new model to the range.

The Spectrum II range now provides everything you need for stereo or surround sound setups: bookshelf, floorstanding and centre speakers, subwoofers, Atmos and now, LCR (left/centre/right) speakers too. And the entire range is now available in the UK with prices from £229/pair for the bookshelf speakers. That's roughly €263 / US$307 / AU$477.

(Image credit: Tangent)

Tangent Spectrum II speakers: key features and pricing

The Spectrum II range retains the stripped-back simplicity of the original Spectrums, with a choice of black or white satin with matching flush speaker grilles. Multiple components have been improved including the new polypropylene MKP capacitors for the tweeters, metal oxide resistors for improved precision, and larger inductors for tighter, more controlled bass. Tangent says that all of the speakers share the same acoustic architecture to ensure "exemplary" sonic consistency.

There are two bookshelf speakers to choose from. The X4 are 2-way, 50W RMS speakers with a 24mm dome tweeter and 110mm mid-bass driver, delivering a frequency response of 65Hz to 20kHz. The X5 have larger 130mm drivers, 60W RMS and a slightly lower end of 60Hz. The X6 are the floorstanding models, with a 2.5-way design featuring a 25mm dome tweeter and twin 130mm drivers putting out 100M RMS and a frequency response of 50Hz to 20kHz.

That leaves the additional speakers – the new 80W Spectrum II XLCR, a 2-way, 80W wall speaker; the Spectrum II XC two-way, 80W centre speaker; the Spectrum II XATM, a 2-way closed Atmos speaker delivering 50W; and the Spectrum II XSW8, a 100W active subwoofer with a low end of 25Hz.

The prices are:

Spectrum II X4 bookshelf speakers: £229/pair

Spectrum II X5 bookshelf speakers: £279/pair

Spectrum II X6 floorstanding speakers: £700/pair

Spectrum II XLCR on-wall speaker: £199

Spectrum II XC centre speaker: £199

Spectrum II XATM atmos speaker: £249/pair

Spectrum II XSW8 active subwoofer: £349