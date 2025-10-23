Bell & Ross takes flight with fighter jet-inspired watch

QUICK SUMMARY Bell & Ross has added to its BR-03 collection with the new BR-X3 Night Vision watch. Limited to just 250 pieces, the Bell & Ross BR-X3 Night Vision is inspired by head-up displays from fighter jets and its bold green colour glows in the dark.

Expanding its BR-03 collection, Bell & Ross has just debuted its latest aviation-inspired watch – and it might be my favourite model yet. The Bell & Ross BR-X3 Night Vision pays homage to fighter jets and is displayed in a beautiful glow in the dark green.

The new Bell & Ross BR-X3 Night Vision takes inspiration from the head-up displays from fighter jets and their night missions. With this as a focus, the watch has been engineered with photoluminescent properties, so it can be seen clearly during the day and into the night.

Since it’s ‘glow in the dark’, it only makes sense for the Bell & Ross BR-X3 Night Vision watch to be coloured in green. Vibrant green is featured heavily on the three-layered skeletonised dial, including the hour markers, tinted glass, date window and sapphire crystal caseback.

The three layers of the dial features two plates crafted in LUM-CAMO, a combination of carbon fibre and SLN resin. The middle case of the layers sits between the two plates and is made from black PVD coated titanium to give the green accents a black backdrop.

(Image credit: Bell & Ross)

Measuring 41mm, the Bell & Ross BR-X3 Night Vision has a circle dial in a square case, as is traditional with the BR-03 collection. The caseback shows off the date, and the BR-CAL.323 automatic movement which gives the watch a 70 hours of power which can also be seen via the power reserve indicator.

Water resistant to 100 metres, the Bell & Ross BR-X3 Night Vision is finished with a black rubber strap. It’s a watch that makes a stylish statement yet is undeniably practical, whether you’re taking to the skies or simply walking home late at night.

Limited to just 250 pieces, the Bell & Ross BR-X3 Night Vision is available to pre-order for £11,900 / $14,100.