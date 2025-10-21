Red or blue? Ulysse Nardin’s new Freak watch makes it hard to decide

QUICK SUMMARY Ulysse Nardin has debuted two new editions of its Freak [S ENAMEL] watch. Limited to just 50 pieces each, the new Freak [S ENAMEL] comes in red or blue, while still keeping the same iconic dial-less design.

Ulysse Nardin is back again with another Freak launch, and it’s left us with a big Matrix-like conundrum. The iconic watch manufacturer has debuted two new versions of its Freak [S ENAMEL], giving shoppers a choice between red or blue – but it’s hard to decide which one we like most.

For those new to Ulysse Nardin, the brand is best known for its Freak watch which has one of the most unusual designs we’ve ever seen. The Freak is characterised by its lack of dial, hands and crown so it’s almost impossible to tell the time if you don’t know what to look out for.

Since the Freak’s original launch back in 2001, Ulysse Nardin has added many different versions, including the ONE, X and S. The S is the watch we’re talking about today, and while it keeps most of the Freak’s popular design, its interesting mechanicals makes it look like a rocketship is telling the time.

Compared to the Freak, the Freak S is the world’s first automatic with a double oscillator. The star of the show is the UN-251 calibre manufacture movement which is crafted across six gear planes to set two silicon balance wheels at an angle. Aside from the movement powering the watch, this is what gives it that spaceship-looking design.

(Image credit: Ulysse Nardin)

The new versions of the Freak [S ENAMEL] keep this 3D design, but now, there’s a choice of two new colours that are crafted from enamel. Shoppers can choose between the 45mm watch in either turquoise blue or ruby red, but of which are vibrant and offset the titanium accents of the watch.

The Freak [S ENAMEL] is incredibly lightweight thanks to its use of titanium. Its two oscillators are supported by Ulysse Nardin’s Grinder system, its most advanced automatic winding system yet which gives the watch 72 hours of power reserve.

The new Freak [S ENAMEL] watches are finished with a white or anthracite rubber strap. Both colours are so striking that it definitely makes it difficult to pick which one we like best – is this how Neo felt?!

Available now, the two new Ulysse Nardin Freak [S ENAMEL] are limited to just 50 pieces each with pricing available on demand.