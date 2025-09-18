Ulysse Nardin’s new Blast watch has us seeing green

QUICK SUMMARY Ulysse Nardin has debuted a new Blast watch, made from emerald green-coloured silicon. The Ulysse Nardin Blast [Free Wheel Marquetry Silicon Green] is limited to just 10 pieces and only available in the US.

There must be something in the air this week, as Ulysse Nardin has not only treated us with a new FREAK [X GREY ENAMEL] , but it’s also just debuted a new Blast timepiece – and it has us seeing green.

The new Ulysse Nardin Blast [Free Wheel Marquetry Silicon Green] is crafted using silicon, a material that’s naturally resistant to magnetic fields and temperature, and is surprisingly flexible. The silicon in this watch has been showcased in emerald green, and is inspired by printed circuit boards that silicon chips are traditionally built on.

The two different shades of green on the dial adds a powerful pop of colour and gives it a puzzle-like pattern. Alongside its silver-grey components, the dial of the Blast [Free Wheel Marquetry Silicon Green] showcases its movement, hour and minute hands and a flying tourbillon.

Measuring 45mm diameter and 12.4mm thickness, the case of the Blast [Free Wheel Marquetry Silicon Green] is made from 18K white gold. It’s powered by the in-house UN-176 manufacture movement which gives the watch a seven day power reserve which is shown via an indicator at the four o’clock position.

(Image credit: Ulysse Nardin)

My favourite element of the Blast [Free Wheel Marquetry Silicon Green] is its flying tourbillon. Sitting at the six o’clock position, the flying tourbillon looks dramatic and is flanked by other elements of the movement, including its escapement wheel, anchor and balance spring, all crafted from silicon.

The Ulysse Nardin Blast [Free Wheel Marquetry Silicon Green] is an undeniably impressive piece of watch manufacturing, and while it has a dial and hands – unlike its FREAK collection – it still keeps the quintessential values of the Ulysse Nardin brand. But sadly, not many of us will get our hands on it.

Where the new FREAK [X GREY ENAMEL] was limited to 25 pieces and only available in Japan, the new Blast [Free Wheel Marquetry Silicon Green] is even more exclusive. Only 10 examples have been made and it’s exclusively available in the US.

