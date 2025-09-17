Ulysse Nardin’s new Freak comes in fifty shades of grey – but you won’t get one
Ulysse Nardin’s FREAK [X GREY ENAMEL] is more complex than you might think
QUICK SUMMARY
Ulysse Nardin has debuted the FREAK [X GREY ENAMEL], a limited edition watch featuring the Freak’s distinctive features and a guilloché-flinqué grey disc.
The Ulysse Nardin FREAK [X GREY ENAMEL] is limited to just 25 pieces and exclusively available in Japan.
Another month, another Ulysse Nardin FREAK launch – yay! The latest release from the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer is the FREAK [X GREY ENAMEL] which might look unassuming at first with its grey enamel design, but there’s more than meets the eye – but you probably won’t get your hands on it unless you have an upcoming trip to Japan, that is.
The FREAK by Ulysse Nardin has one of the most captivating watch designs, due to its lack of dial, hands and crown – you know, things you need to tell the time on a watch! The FREAK X was released back in 2019 and featured a slimmer profile and smaller case than the original, but still keeping the unusual features from the OG.
Now, Ulysse Nardin is back with a new FREAK [X GREY ENAMEL] which has a stunning guilloché-flinqué engraving pattern crafted in white gold and coated in grey enamel. Designed and hand crafted by Donzé Cadrans, the grey colour might make the watch appear simple, but it’s anything but.
Measuring 43mm, the FREAK [X GREY ENAMEL] is powered by the Calibre UN-230 Manufacture Automatic movement which gives the watch a 72 hour power reserve. The movement rotates to indicate the time, using the flying carousel for the minutes and a pointer on the enamel disc to mark the hours.
The case of the FREAK [X GREY ENAMEL] is made from black DLC titanium but gold also features heavily in the watch’s craftsmanship. Aside from the enamel base which is made of white gold, the watch has a rose gold rotor, hour and second wheels, and an oscillating weight made from solid 18K gold. It’s finished with a black rubber strap.
Despite its intense use of dramatic gold and enamel, the FREAK [X GREY ENAMEL] is definitely more subdued and toned down compared to Ulysse Nardin’s other releases from the year. For example, the brand debuted a FREAK with a sparkly crystalium dial during Geneva Watch Days, and a bold blue FREAK in June.
But for those who want a more subtle-looking FREAK, the FREAK [X GREY ENAMEL] is the perfect choice. But unless you’re off to Japan anytime soon, you’re unlikely to get your hands on it, as the Ulysse Nardin FREAK [X GREY ENAMEL] is limited to just 25 pieces and exclusively available in Japan.
