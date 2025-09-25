7 best holy grail watches on sale right now – including Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe and more!

The world of luxury watches can be an unusual place at times. While the notion of heading to a store – either virtually or in the physical world – to pick out your new timepiece seems fairly straightforward, its rarely the case here.

Instead, a myriad of waitlists, golden handshakes and smoke-hidden mirrors sit between those who want to own, and those who control the sales. Fortunately for anyone with the cash but not the patience, the second hand market exists.

That's a much simpler affair, and I've been trawling the listings to find a range of the most exotic, grail-level watches you can currently purchase faff-free. And don't fret – I've also picked out a range of more affordable alternatives, for those of us with buttons in our penny jars.

Richard Mille RM11-01 Roberto Mancini Flyback Chronograph 49mm

Richard Mille is the ultimate love it or hate it brand. Some will see the technological prowess and gorgeous skeletisation, while others can't get beyond the slightly outlandish styling.

Whatever your view is, though, make no mistake – these are hard to come by, very sought after, and definitely worthy of your attention.

Patek Philippe Calatrava

If you're looking for a classy dress watch, the Patek Philippe Calatrava is the yardstick by which all else is measured. Effortlessly understated, the watch is synonymous with elegance and has become a dream for many collectors.

It's the sort of piece you could wear even in situations where a watch isn't usually worn – with a tuxedo, for example.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is one of the most popular watches out there right now – and with good reason. It remains one of the most significant watch designs in history – designed by the legendary Gerald Genta – and stood out for its use of steel in a luxury watch.

There are lots on the secondary market right now at all different price points, but this one was the best value I could find.

A Lange and Söhne Lange 1

The Lange 1 is a modern classic. That asymmetrical dial design and the iconic large date display is highly sought after, and fuses classic design with unique Lange flair.

It's really two beautiful things in one – flip it over and you'll lose hours staring at that stunning, German-engineered movement.

Rolex Daytona

For many, a Rolex Daytona is the nucleus of watchmaking. That chronograph movement paired with iconic, classic styling makes it a real must-have for many.

I've stumbled across my personal highlight – a rose gold variant with a chocolate dial – though there are tons more out there at the moment.

Patek Philippe Nautilus

The Patek Philippe Nautilus remains one of the most sought after watches on the face of the planet. Another Gerald Genta design, this one feels impossibly slim, with curved lines that feel softer than its cousins, without being accidental.

The 5711 is the classic steel variant, and this is the best deal I found on one.

Heuer Autavia GMT

A leftfield choice for number seven, but an old school, pre-TAG Heuer watch is always fun, and this Autavia is a real doozy. Packing in both a chronograph and a GMT function, this is a stylish piece with lots to offer.

There is one on sale with the original bracelet, too, though I think this leather option represents better value for money.