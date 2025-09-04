TAG Heuer debuts its most advanced movement yet – but I’m most excited about its astronomer watch

QUICK SUMMARY TAG Heuer has introduced its new TH-Carbonspring oscillator at Geneva Watch Days 2025. After years of development, the TH-Carbonspring powers the new Monaco Flyback Chronograph TH-Carbonspring and the Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Extreme Sport TH-Carbonspring.

At Geneva Watch Days 2025, TAG Heuer just debuted its new TH-Carbonspring oscillator, its most advanced movement yet, in its latest Monaco and Carrera watches . The new TH-Carbonspring has been in the works for years, and now it has two new stylish designs to live up to the master craftsmanship.

TAG Heuer TH-Carbonspring

To kick off its Geneva Watch Days appearance, TAG Heuer is celebrating the 350th anniversary of the modern oscillator. Developed in 1675, the oscillator has a spiral design that controls the oscillation of a watch movement’s balance wheel for better timekeeping precision.

Now, TAG Heuer is bringing back the carbon hairspring, and introducing it to two of its existing watch collections. The TH-Carbonspring oscillator has been in development for over 10 years in TAG Heuer’s LAB and it has three key features that improves the resistance and usability of its watches.

The TH-Carbonspring oscillator is resistant to magnetism and shocks, ensuring that it stays in the best condition over time. It’s also extremely lightweight due to the carbon material.

The new TH-Carbonspring oscillator has been introduced to two TAG Heuer watches – the Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Extreme Sport TH-Carbonspring and the Monaco Flyback Chronograph TH-Carbonspring. Inspired by motorsports, both watches have carbon fibre cases and dials with spiral-like detailing, similar to the oscillator’s hairspring.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Extreme Sport TH-Carbonspring

Measuring 44mm, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Extreme Sport TH-Carbonspring has a round case with a 60 second / minute scale on the bezel. The dial has two chronograph counters – a minute subdial at three o’clock and an hour subdial at nine o'clock, Both counters have black gold hands and are controlled via the pushers that flank the crown.

My favourite accent of the Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Extreme Sport TH-Carbonspring is its flying tourbillon. Sitting at the six o’clock position, it’s dramatic and adds more attraction to the spiral dial design.

TAG Heuer Monaco Flyback Chronograph TH-Carbonspring

The second watch that’s been given the new TH-Carbonspring is the TAG Heuer Monaco Flyback Chronograph TH-Carbonspring. Instantly recognisable from its square case, the Monaco Flyback Chronograph TH-Carbonspring measures just 39mm so it’s ideal for smaller wrists.

Alongside the black carbon spiralling, the Monaco Flyback Chronograph TH-Carbonspring has three chronograph counters, one that’s almost invisible. The minute and hour counters sit at three and nine o’clock and have rounded square corners to fit with the overall design.

The third counter is cleverly hidden at six o'clock and is a second chronograph counter. Unlike the other subdials that have white Super-LumiNova hands, the third sundial has a black gold hand which blends into the dial background, making it hard to see.

TAG Heuer Carrera Astronomer

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: TAG Heuer) (Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The new TH-Carbonspring is an incredible feat, but I’m obsessed with the new TAG Heuer Carrera Astronomer. Inspired by the Heuer 2915A stopwatch that astronaut John Glenn wore on NASA’s Friendship 7 spacecraft, this new watch features a moonphase complication and has a very special caseback.

Powered by the Calibre 7 movement, the Carrera Astronomer comes in three different versions, including stainless steel, turquoise and rose gold colour options. All watches measure 39mm and have a 56-hour power reserve, and have the moonphase complication at six o’clock.

The dial of the Carrera Astronomer has a rotating disc which shows the seven moon stages in the 29.5-day cycle. Two arrows show off the current phase at the time. The caseback of the Carrera Astronomer also has more NASA-inspired details and displays an astronomical observatory and Victory Wreath.

The new TAG Heuer watches as displayed at Geneva Watch Days are expected to launch later this year.