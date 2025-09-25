This stealthy black Tissot PRX marks 50 years of UFO Robot Grendizer

QUICK SUMMARY Tissot has revealed a bold new version of its bestselling PRX watch. Marking 50 years since the debut of Japanese manga character UFO Robot Grendizer, it features a gold second hand, clever use of Super-LumiNova, and 80 hours of power reserve. Available now, the watch is priced at CHF 895 and limited to 1,975 examples worldwide.

Who says Swiss watches can't have a bit of fun? That’s the vibe I’m getting from the latest novelty from Tissot, which celebrates 50 years of UFO Robot Grendizer, the Japanese manga character.

Limited to 1,750 units – in recognition of the animated TV series debuting in 1975 – the watch is a PRX with a darker edge. It has the same 40 mm case as other members of the Tissot family, but here it’s been treated to a full black PVD coating.

This stealthy design is contrasted by a second hand made from 18K gold, while Grendizer’s yellow eyes pierce out from the black dial. Super-LumiNova is used to trace his form, which glows green – along with the hour and minute hands – in low ambient light.

(Image credit: Tissot)

Turn the watch around, and Tissot’s in-house Powermatic 80 automatic mechanical movement is visible through an exhibition case back. Packing 80 hours of power reserve and a Nivachrom balance spring for resisting magnetic interference, the movement features an oscillating weight with Grendizer depicted at its centre. The case back also states “Limited Edition 1 of 1975,” with each watch individually numbered. Water resistance is 10 bar, or 100 metres.

Back to the dial, and it’s interesting to see how Tissot has moved its own logo to accommodate Grendizer, shifting from the centre to the 10:30 position, while the PRX model name has also moved off-centre, this time to four o’clock. A further shift sees the “Swiss Made” motif moved an hour back from its usual six o’clock position.

Tissot says of the unusual dial: “Grendizer dominates the dial in a dynamic pose, his clenched fist angled forward as if ready to break through the sapphire crystal. Intricate engravings and layered textures give the dial a sculptural quality, making the robot stand out with striking realism.”

(Image credit: Tissot)

This isn’t the first time Tissot has celebrated Grendizer. The watchmaker released another PRX special edition in 2024, and the success of that watch prompted a second collaboration from the manga character’s 50th anniversary.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priced at CHF 895 in Switzerland and €1,095 in Europe – I’m waiting to hear back from Tissot about the UK price – the PRX comes in a special UFO Robot Grendizer box and is available now.