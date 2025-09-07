Hamilton just dropped a bunch of new Khaki Aviation watches

QUICK SUMMARY Hamilton has revealed several new watches from its Khaki Aviation collection. Spread across the Pilot Pioneer and X-Wind families, the new references take inspiration Hamilton's history of production military and air force equipment. Priced from £930 to £2,050, they are all available now.

Hamilton has expanded its Khaki Aviation watch collection with several new models, including three Pilot Pioneers and a new chronograph.

There’s a risk of this getting complicated, so I’ll start with the chronograph. Available with either a brown leather strap (£1,980) or on a mesh-style stainless steel bracelet (£2,050, pictured above), the Khaki Aviation Pilot Pioneer Mechanical Chrono has a 40mm steel case and a striking blue sun-ray dial with a pair of sub-dials for 60-second and 30-minute timers.

Hamilton says this is a watch inspired by the rugged timepieces supplied to the British Royal Air Force in the 1970s – an era exemplified by the watch’s box-shaped sapphire crystal. The watch is driven by a hand-wound mechanical movement with 60 hours of power reserve, and water resistance is 100 metres.

Next up is a trio of new watches from Hamilton’s Khaki Pilot Pioneer collection, above. The new models include a hand-wound 43 mm piece and a pair of automatic versions with a 38 mm case. These watches pay tribute to Hamilton’s history of producing military timing instruments, and draw inspiration from the Model 23 pocket watch used by US Army Air Force navigators in World War II.

The larger 43 mm model (£1,425) has a bronze case, an eggshell-white grained dial and a vegetable-tanned leather strap that, along with the case, should develop a unique patina with age and use. Power reserve is 50 hours and the watch is water resistant to 100 metres.

This watch is joined by a pair of 38 mm models with an automatic movement, stainless steel case, and a choice of burgundy or moss green for the matching bezel and leather strap. Priced at £930, the Pilot Pioneer 38 mm automatic has 80 hours of power reserve and is also water resistant to 100 metres.

Finally, Hamilton has revealed two new colours for its Khaki Aviation X-Wind. Said to be inspired by the Northern Lights and blue skies, the two watches have dial colours of green and what Hamilton calls Aviation Blue. Both come with a brown leather strap accented by decorative rivets, and both feature the X-Wind’s namesake – a drift angle calculator for precisely calculating crosswinds during a flight.

Both new models are priced at £1,070, are driven by the H-30 calibre automatic movement, have 80 hours of power reserve and are water resistant to 100 metres.