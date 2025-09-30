New Hamilton Khaki Field model celebrates a new collaboration with Call of Duty

Quick Summary The Hamilton Khaki Field is now available in a limited edition collaboration with Call of Duty. That marks a special occasion, too – it's featuring in-game!

When you think of a watch which has been especially designed for the battlefield, the Hamilton Khaki Field is an obvious pick. Historically used by US soldiers in World War II, the brand has had a tie to military history ever since.

It's not hard to see why – the Khaki Field is the perfect easy-to-read timepiece, devoid of all frills and extravagances. It's beloved by collectors around the world for just that reason, and it's why it feels so at home in its latest setting – the Call of Duty franchise.

The game series – which is a staggering 22 years old this year – has long been the yardstick by which any first-person shooter game is measured. Now, it gains an added spot of realism, as character Axel Vermaak sports the Hamilton Khaki Field in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

To commemorate the occasion, Hamilton has produced a run of the watches, allowing players to sport the same timepiece in game and in the physical world. The model sits within a 38mm stainless steel case, with a black dial complete with an internal 24-hour scale.

(Image credit: Hamilton)

That's only sullied with a date window at the three o'clock position, and a red tip on the seconds hand for easy reading. Of course, it's paired with the iconic green and brown leather NATO strap, which is synonymous with the range.

This one sits just 10.9mm thick, but still manages to pack in the H-10 automatic movement. That offers a whopping 80-hour power reserve, too, making it a solid pick as an everyday watch for most people.

(Image credit: Hamilton)

The piece is limited to just 5,000 pieces, and features an engraved case back which carries the Black Ops 7 icon. It also comes in exclusive packaging, to commemorate the occasion.

Priced at just £790 (approx. €905 / US$1,060 / AU$1,605), this is a no-brainer for any Call of Duty fan seeking a cool addition to their wardrobe. It's also a neat new addition for watch lovers seeking a classic design with a little something different lurking beneath the surface.