New Hamilton Khaki Field model celebrates a new collaboration with Call of Duty

When you think of a watch which has been especially designed for the battlefield, the Hamilton Khaki Field is an obvious pick. Historically used by US soldiers in World War II, the brand has had a tie to military history ever since.

The game series – which is a staggering 22 years old this year – has long been the yardstick by which any first-person shooter game is measured. Now, it gains an added spot of realism, as character Axel Vermaak sports the Hamilton Khaki Field in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

To commemorate the occasion, Hamilton has produced a run of the watches, allowing players to sport the same timepiece in game and in the physical world. The model sits within a 38mm stainless steel case, with a black dial complete with an internal 24-hour scale.

That's only sullied with a date window at the three o'clock position, and a red tip on the seconds hand for easy reading. Of course, it's paired with the iconic green and brown leather NATO strap, which is synonymous with the range.

This one sits just 10.9mm thick, but still manages to pack in the H-10 automatic movement. That offers a whopping 80-hour power reserve, too, making it a solid pick as an everyday watch for most people.

The piece is limited to just 5,000 pieces, and features an engraved case back which carries the Black Ops 7 icon. It also comes in exclusive packaging, to commemorate the occasion.

Priced at just £790 (approx. €905 / US$1,060 / AU$1,605), this is a no-brainer for any Call of Duty fan seeking a cool addition to their wardrobe. It's also a neat new addition for watch lovers seeking a classic design with a little something different lurking beneath the surface.

