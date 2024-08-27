A Week on the Wrist with the Hamilton Khaki Field Quartz – one of the best cheap watches gets even cheaper

While some people consider the best watches on the market to be those with the highest price tags, is isn't always the case. Sure, fancy finishing and premium materials are all well and good, but value for money is a crucial factor for most.

If you're on the hunt for a watch which offers stellar bang for the buck, you could do a lot worse than the Hamilton Khaki Field. Complete with a storied history, and spawning a host of offshoot models – I'm looking at you Khaki Field Expedition – the watch is a staple pick for those looking for a great value option.

Clearly, the brand aren't content with this position, though. Enter the new Hamilton Khaki Field Quartz. On the face of it, this is a really interesting prospect. Utilising a similar design language to the original, but with a quartz movement inside, this stalwart just got even cheaper. Is it any good? Well, let's find out.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

Let's kick off with the spec sheet. The new model comes in a choice of two models – a 33mm and a 38mm case. My review unit is the 38mm variant, though the differences are minimal.

In fact, beyond the case thickness – 7.5mm on the 33mm model and 8.3mm on the 38mm model – and the lug width – 18mm for the 33mm; 20mm for the 38mm – the two are pretty much identical.

You'll find a range of four colour options on each. That includes white/khaki (pictured), blue/blue, black/black and black/khaki dial and strap combinations.

Beyond that, you'll get a sapphire crystal and a stainless steel case. Expect to get 50m of water resistance, while a quartz movement sits within the case.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

What's the Hamilton Khaki Field Quartz like to wear?

On the wrist, this is a remarkably familiar affair. If you've ever worn the regular model and liked the feeling, this will be right at home. The case thickness is really pleasant here, and aids a weightless feeling on the wrist.

Of course, the weight is also affected by the movement. Quartz watches are generally much lighter than their automatic cousins, and that's certainly the case here.

It's worth giving a shout out to the strap here, too. While many think of NATO straps as a cheap option, that's certainly not universally true. This is one of the better ones you'll find, with a soft and pliable fabric and quality leather appointments. It's about as 'Rolls Royce' as a NATO strap can get.

One thing I really can't get behind, though, is the text on the dial. There certainly isn't much of it – just the word 'Khaki' at the 6 o'clock position. But it's needlessly unsightly, using a font which appears to be straight from a 70s running shoe commercial.

Why the good folks at Hamilton decided to adorn a timeless watch with ties to the First World War with such a design, I'm not sure. But for me, it's the biggest sticking point on an otherwise impressive timepiece.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Is the Hamilton Khaki Field Quartz worth the money?

All of the variants on offer here retail for just £375 / $395 (approx. AU$600). There's no denying that makes this a great value proposition. Frankly speaking, there's very little which offers a comparable level of heritage and quality for the same price.

I do think it's going to have a rocky reception, though. Many people turn their noses up at quartz watches out of turn, and that dial text is certain to be a pain point, too.

Still, on the whole, I think this does offer a good option. For those who absolutely cannot front the extra c.£150 for the mechanical models, this gives you the overall aesthetic.