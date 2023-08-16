Hamilton Khaki Field collection grows with two new titanium models

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When you think of the best watches on the market, your mind may instantly jump to horological masterpieces. Those kinds of watches are some of the best executed on the planet, with each hand finished piece of the movement adding another zero to the end of an exorbitant price tag.

If we're only considering influence, though, there are some far more reasonably priced timepieces worthy of acclaim. One of those is the Hamilton Khaki Field. The watch can trace its lineage back to the First World War, when Hamilton were commissioned to build timepieces for American soldiers.

Now, the model family has some new members. The Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium is back with two new colours in a couple of sizes. Users can pick between 38mm and 42mm variants in brushed titanium with a blue dial, or PVD coated black with a black dial.

A lot of the specs are shared between the models. You'll find a H-10 movement inside. That's the same as the movement used in the Hamilton Khaki Navy Frogman which I tested recently, and traces it's lineage from the Powermatic 80 movement found in Swatch Group stablemates like the Tissot PRX 80 and the Certina DS Action.

I've had great experiences with that movement. An 80 hour power reserve will keep things ticking away while it's not in use, and they're generally really good for accuracy.

You'll also get 100m of water resistance. That's perfect for most users, and should be more than capable of accompanying you when you take a dip or tackle the dishes.

As the name suggests, these watches are made from titanium. That's a lighter material than stainless steel, and should make for a really comfortable wearing experience.

One area where the two sizes do differ is in the case height. Peculiarly, the 38mm is slightly taller, sitting 11.68mm off of the wrist, compared to 11.45mm on the 42mm option. Good luck spotting that, though.

They're reasonably priced, too. The brushed titanium models are cheaper, setting you back £1,045 for the 38mm model and £1,110 for the 42mm. The Black PVD coated ones are a touch more, costing £1,135 or £1,205 depending on the case size.

That's a decent amount of watch for the money. I've always loved the Khaki Field collection – they're such a perfect option for an everyday wear. You'll get a watch with all the specs you'd ever need, and a rich history to boot. What's not to love?