The 38mm Hamilton Khaki Field Murph is so good I might have to buy one

It may be Black Friday (week), when tech brands and retailers stop launching new products and focus on discounting old stock before Christmas, but if history has taught us anything, it's that the Swiss watch industry doesn't exactly pay attention to what other industries are doing.

That's why it should be no surprise that Hamilton has launched what is undoubtedly one of the hottest watches this year at the busiest time of the year.

The Hamilton Khaki Field 'Murph' is so called because it was featured in the 2019 film Interstellar (worn on the wrist of Matthew McConaughey, no less). The spot-on reproduction is almost a perfect watch, with its solid stainless steel case, timeless black dial and vintage cream lume. The only issue, in my eyes, is that it's too large at 42mm.

I'm not alone in thinking this, with Hamilton claiming that fans have been yearning for a smaller version and begging for Hamilton to make one.

Luckily, Hamilton listened and has now released the 38mm Khaki Field Murph, a smaller version of the big screen icon.

(Image credit: Hamilton)

To say the new Khaki Field Murph is an eagerly awaited interpretation of the “Murph’s” recognizable design is an understatement.

So, with its 38mm stainless steel case, ultra-readable black dial, beige vintage-style Super-LumiNova finished hands and black leather strap, this new version reflects the key aesthetic codes of its predecessor.

There's one big difference, though, and that's that the new size is much more in keeping with its vintage aesthetic. It's just so perfect I might find myself adding one to my collection.

The 38mm Khaki Field Murph is powered by the H-10 automatic movement boasting an 80-hour power reserve, visible through the exhibition case back.

(Image credit: Hamilton)

“The Hamilton watch community is extremely passionate and knowledgeable about what we do,” says Vivian Stauffer, Hamilton International CEO. “We recognize the importance of taking active part in conversations to connect with our fans, understand their needs and exceed their expectations. The 38mm ‘Murph’ exemplifies our philosophy”.

The new 38mm 38mm Hamilton Khaki Field Murph is priced at £820 / US$895 and is available now (opens in new tab)!