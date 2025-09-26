Breitling launches an exclusive GMT with a killer dial

Some watches are beloved for their ability to blend in. A simple black dial, steel case and bracelet – it's all made to go smoothly under the radar.

Others couldn't be further from that ethos. Loud, proud and ready to stand out, these pieces are often characterised by vibrant, striking dials and bold case designs.

Enter the new Breitling Avenger Automatic GMT 44. Designed as an exclusive run with jewellery retailer, Beaverbrooks, the model takes on a bold new personality thanks to a bright yellow dial – think rich custard over anything akin to lemon.

(Image credit: Breitling)

That pairs exquisitely with the red accents found on the GMT and seconds hands. Red and yellow is a colour combination which has been found together since the dawn of time, and there's a reason why.

The model – originally designed to be used by jet pilots – sits within a 44mm case crafted from stainless steel. That military-inspired functionality is part of what inspired the dial, with lots of contrast making it easy to read at a glance.

As the name suggests, the watch features a GMT complication, courtesy of the Breitling Calibre 32 movement. That's a COSC-certified calibre, meaning you're going to enjoy serious accuracy from the movement, too.

(Image credit: Breitling)

While it's certainly not a dive watch, it could conceivably masquerade as one. The Avenger Automatic GMT 44 features a staggering 300m of water resistance, thanks to its screw-down crown design.

The model is available on either a stainless steel bracelet, or a calfskin leather strap. Priced at £4,400 (approx. €5,000 / US$5,900 / AU$8,900) on the bracelet and £4,650 (approx. €5,300 / US$6,200 / AU$9,500) on the leather, this feels like remarkable value.

Getting an exclusive piece with a COSC-certified movement for that kind of cash is no joke. Add in the seriously stylish dial, and this is certain to become a fan favourite.