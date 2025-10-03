Breitling’s Lady Premier collection has convinced me to start wearing a watch again

QUICK SUMMARY Breiting has launched the Lady Premier collection, featuring two new models and starting at £3,900 / $5,000. The Lady Premier Automatic 36 and the Lady Premier SuperQuartz 32 are available in multiple dial and strap colours, and have long battery lives.

When I was younger, I used to love wearing a watch. But after getting my first phone, I forgoed wearing one as I could quickly know the time just by tapping the screen. I’ve wanted to get a watch for a while, but the majority of women’s watches on the market are either too tiny or extremely flashy.

But Breitling’s new Lady Premier collection might have convinced me to start wearing a watch again. The new watches aren’t simple by any means but they capture the grace and intricacy of modern watchmaking while adding some fun colour and sparkle along the way – what women actually want in a watch.

The Lady Premier collection by Breitling is a combination of sportiness and elegance. The two new models from the range feature fluid, elliptical cases, colourful, shimmering dials and ombre alligator leather straps.

The first new watches in the collection is the Lady Premier Automatic 36, which are available in four different colours and materials. Measuring 36mm, the Lady Premier Automatic 36 watches are powered by the Breitling Calibre 10 movement which gives them a power reserve of 42 hours.

(Image credit: Breitling)

Available in stainless steel and 18K gold, the Lady Premier Automatic 36 feature a dominant, sculptural crown on the right side of the case and bold hour markers, featuring bars and numbers for 12, 3, 6 and 9. The numbers and markers match the colour of the case.

The dials and straps of the Lady Premier Automatic 36 come in aubergine, sage and dove grey that match stainless steel. For the 18K gold version, the watch comes in a rich chocolate colour. Diamonds are studded on the bezel and lugs for select dial colours, and the dials come in two finishing styles of satin soleil or circular brushing.

(Image credit: Breitling)

The second watch in the Lady Premier collection is SuperQuartz 32. Featuring three models in stainless steel, the Lady Premier SuperQuartz 32 are quite small, measuring just 32mm. While they might be small, they come with seven-row Chevron bracelets with a new tapered design and V-shaped pattern.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Powered by the Calibre 77 SuperQuartz movement, the Lady Premier SuperQuartz 32 has a battery life of up to four years – yes, years! The dial options include mother-of-pearl, ink blue and midnight black.