Tivoli Audio’s 3rd-gen retro radio is a streaming superstar

Quick Summary The third generation Tivoli Audio Model One Digital is a DAB+/FM radio, with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for good measure. It supports TIDAL Connect, Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2 and Google Cast – all for £349 / $349.

Tivoli Audio make some absolutely gorgeous retro-styled Bluetooth radios, such as the 70s-inspired Model One BT Radio. Now there's a new retro model with very modern insides and excellent integration with key streamers.

The Model One Digital Generation Gen 3 is a good-looking, Wi-Fi enabled, Hi-Res Audio-supporting DAB+/FM radio with Bluetooth. It also supports AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect and TIDAL Connect.

That makes it well suited to the newly launched Spotify Lossless, too.

The Model One Digital Generation Gen 3, which for simplicity's sake I'll call the Gen 3, comes in a wooden chassis with a choice of three finishes. I really love the design – it's much cleaner and to my eyes much better-looking than the Generation 2 it replaces.

(Image credit: Tivoli Audio)

Tivoli Audio Gen 3: key features and pricing

The Gen 3 features a 24-bit stereo audio ADC/DAC with 56-bit DSP. Standard audio quality is 16-bit / 44.1kHz, aka CD quality, and Hi-Res Audio is supported up to 24-bit / 48kHz.

Wireless connectivity is offered through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, with FM and DAB+ radio on board too. There's a 3.5mm aux input for connecting other audio sources, while the Gen 3 even doubles as an alarm clock.

The cabinet has a single full-range driver with a rear-ported cabinet for deeper bass, and it's powered by a Class AB amplifier. That amp provides 20W of output.

There are three colour options – black, white/silver and walnut/gold. For my money, the walnut one's the best-looking, but the other two look a little more modern and minimalist.

Available to pre-order now, the Tivoli Audio Model One Digital Gen 3 retails for £349 / $349 (about €400 / AU$715).