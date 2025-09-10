Spotify Lossless is here at last – and it's a free upgrade

Quick Summary Spotify has finally started to roll out lossless audio as an option for Premium subscribers. Tracks will be available in 24-bit / 44.1kHz FLAC on supported devices.

It may have taken a few years since it was first touted, but Spotify has finally started to roll out a lossless streaming option. And perhaps surprisingly, it's arriving as a free upgrade for existing Premium subscribers.

We all previously thought that lossless audio would be launched as part of a new "Super Premium" tier, but the service has announced that it is, in fact, being added as an extra for current members.

Lossless on Spotify Premium offers bitrates of up to 24-bit / 44.1kHz and will stream in the FLAC format. That's a touch below Apple Music's minimum for lossless tracks of 24-bit / 48kHz, and nowhere near Qobuz's 24-bit / 192kHz for its Hi-Res streaming option, but it's a huge step forward for a brand that has previously shied away from high bitrate streaming.

(Image credit: Spotify)

The new format is rolling out now to some Premium subscribers in Australia, Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, the US, and the UK. It'll expand to other subscribers in more than 50 markets through October 2025.

Spotify's lossless service isn't just coming to iPhones and Android devices, it'll be available on tablets, desktop and many devices that support Spotify Connect. This includes speakers and audio systems from the likes of Bose, Denon, Marantz, Bluesound, Yamaha, Sony and Samsung.

Sonos speakers will also get Spotify lossless support in the "coming weeks".

(Image credit: Spotify)

To check whether you have access to lossless audio in your Spotify app, tap on your profile icon in the top left-hand corner of your phone.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now head to Settings and Privacy. Tap on Media Quality and you'll see all the streaming options. A new Lossless option will appear under Very High when available.

You can set the Lossless streaming option as your Wi-Fi and Cellular streaming options. It can also be set for Download Quality.

Once active, you'll see a Lossless indicator in the Now Playing view or bar. It will also appear in the Spotify Connect device picker.