Spotify confirms Super Premium lossless audio at last

Quick Summary Daniel Ek, the boss of Spotify, has revealed that Spotify Super Premium is almost ready for launch. The new tier will finally deliver the higher quality audio streams many have requested for years.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has finally confirmed that a new lossless audio tier is coming to the music streaming service.

Called Spotify Super Premium, the tier will give users the long-awaited, almost mythical high resolution streaming option previously known as Spotify Hi-Fi.

Ek has alluded to it before, saying in the summer that the company plans include "a much better version of Spotify". He also said that users could expect "a lot higher quality across the board", albeit at an increased monthly price.

However, during the most recent earnings call (via gurufocus), he revealed the new name of the package and hinted that it's just around the corner. He also claimed that the time was finally right for the step-up service, saying that the loyal Spotify user base are ready and willing to pay extra.

Sadly, he stopped short of announcing a launch date. Nor did he confirm the price – which is thought to be around $5 / £5 extra a month. That would put it at $16.99 / £16.99 per month in the UK.

There's also no word yet on the specifics of the higher tier – what bitrates we can expect from Spotify's lossless streams. Still, considering we've waited several years for it, we're willing to wait a bit longer.

Spotify has been adapting its app and service in multiple ways over the last year, introducing extra options, such as audiobooks, courses for students and, most recently, video podcasts from some of the world's biggest influencers and content creators.

But, by finally bringing its own version of Hi-Res Audio to the platform, it can finally compete with the likes of Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal and Qoboz in the eyes of audiophiles, too.